Allied Bearing Exec to Lead PTDA in 2023

CHICAGO — The recently elected 2023 board of directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association began their leadership terms.

Mike McLain, vice president of Allied Bearing & Supply Co. in Harahan, Louisiana, assumes the leadership of the association as PTDA president. McLain has been active in the PTDA since 2014, serving as a member of numerous task forces and the Education & Training Committee, now known as the Professional Development Committee. He has been a member of the PTDA board since 2017.

“PTDA is poised to launch several new and pivotal programs in 2023, all expected to progress the efforts of our essential PT/MC industry,” said McLain. “I look forward to the collective expertise our board and leadership will bring to guide our efforts, ensuring our members are well equipped with the information, knowledge sharing and networking they seek to advance their respective businesses and our industry.”

Joining McLain on the 2023 PTDA board of directors are:

Immediate Past President JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario)

First Vice President Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis.)

Second Vice President Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI (Cleveland)

Treasurer Brian Davis, co-CEO, B & D Industrial (Macon, Ga.)

Manufacturer Council Chair Tammy Balogh, chief people officer, Flexco (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)

PTDA Foundation President Bill Moore, president, Industrial Profit Strategies, LLC (Chester Springs, Pa.)

EPTDA President Luca Martelli, CEO, TRM (Italy)

Directors:

Chester Collier, senior vice president global distribution, Walter Service Technologies (Pointe Claire, Quebec)

Tom Holtry, senior director, strategic sales support, Motion (Birmingham, Ala.)

Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Applied Industrial Technologies and Applied US Energy (Fort Worth, Texas)

Rob LaRue, president, Baldwin Supply Co. (Minneapolis)

Jeff Mattson, president, ISC Companies, Inc. (Minneapolis)

Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario)

Tammy Balogh, chief people officer of Flexco in Downers Grove, Illinois, assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair. Balogh has been active in PTDA committees since 2009, when she joined the Employee Development Committee. Since then, Balogh has served on various task forces and committees, including the Education & Training Committee, Leadership Development Task Force, Handbook Revision Task Force, Electronic Media Task Force and PT Interactive Online Task Force. She joined the Manufacturer Council in 2017.

“I’ve gained tremendous insight into our members’ and industry’s needs through my work with PTDA over several years,” said Balogh. “Together, we are stronger and collectively our PTDA manufacturers and leadership is well prepared to bring forth solutions in 2023 that ensure our industry continues to successfully anticipate, and address, challenges and opportunities.”

Joining Balogh on the Manufacturer Council are:

Immediate Past Chair, Randy Disharoon, sales director, conveying division, Regal Rexnord Industries, LLC (Beloit, Wis.)

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair, Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)

Council Members:

George Basel, director marketing & product management, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (Wheeling, Ill.)

Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal (Hillside, Ill.)

Chris Gumas, director of marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co. (Marlborough, Mass.)

Chris Keyser, vice president channel & segment sales, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Michael Moonan, senior vice president sales, Solve Industrial Motion Group (Charlotte, N.C.)

Paul Phillips, president, Maxi-Lift, Inc. (Addison, Texas)

Sara Zimmerman, vice president business development, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America (Chesapeake, Va.)







