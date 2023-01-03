Allied Bearing Exec to Lead PTDA in 2023

Flexco's chief people officer will chair the association's Manufacturer Council this year.

PTDA
Jan 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm 639a269791d3d

CHICAGO — The recently elected 2023 board of directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association began their leadership terms.

Mike McLain, vice president of Allied Bearing & Supply Co. in Harahan, Louisiana, assumes the leadership of the association as PTDA president. McLain has been active in the PTDA since 2014, serving as a member of numerous task forces and the Education & Training Committee, now known as the Professional Development Committee. He has been a member of the PTDA board since 2017. 

“PTDA is poised to launch several new and pivotal programs in 2023, all expected to progress the efforts of our essential PT/MC industry,” said McLain. “I look forward to the collective expertise our board and leadership will bring to guide our efforts, ensuring our members are well equipped with the information, knowledge sharing and networking they seek to advance their respective businesses and our industry.” 

Joining McLain on the 2023 PTDA board of directors are:

  • Immediate Past President JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario)
  • First Vice President Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis.)
  • Second Vice President Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI (Cleveland)
  • Treasurer Brian Davis, co-CEO, B & D Industrial (Macon, Ga.)
  • Manufacturer Council Chair Tammy Balogh, chief people officer, Flexco (Downers Grove, Ill.)
  • Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)
  • PTDA Foundation President Bill Moore, president, Industrial Profit Strategies, LLC (Chester Springs, Pa.)
  • EPTDA President Luca Martelli, CEO, TRM (Italy)

Directors:

  • Chester Collier, senior vice president global distribution, Walter Service Technologies (Pointe Claire, Quebec)
  • Tom Holtry, senior director, strategic sales support, Motion (Birmingham, Ala.)
  • Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Applied Industrial Technologies and Applied US Energy (Fort Worth, Texas)
  • Rob LaRue, president, Baldwin Supply Co. (Minneapolis)
  • Jeff Mattson, president, ISC Companies, Inc. (Minneapolis)
  • Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario)

Tammy Balogh, chief people officer of Flexco in Downers Grove, Illinois, assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair. Balogh has been active in PTDA committees since 2009, when she joined the Employee Development Committee. Since then, Balogh has served on various task forces and committees, including the Education & Training Committee, Leadership Development Task Force, Handbook Revision Task Force, Electronic Media Task Force and PT Interactive Online Task Force. She joined the Manufacturer Council in 2017. 

“I’ve gained tremendous insight into our members’ and industry’s needs through my work with PTDA over several years,” said Balogh. “Together, we are stronger and collectively our PTDA manufacturers and leadership is well prepared to bring forth solutions in 2023 that ensure our industry continues to successfully anticipate, and address, challenges and opportunities.” 

Joining Balogh on the Manufacturer Council are:

  • Immediate Past Chair, Randy Disharoon, sales director, conveying division, Regal Rexnord Industries, LLC (Beloit, Wis.)
  • Manufacturer Council Vice Chair, Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)

Council Members:

  • George Basel, director marketing & product management, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (Wheeling, Ill.)
  • Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal (Hillside, Ill.)
  • Chris Gumas, director of marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co. (Marlborough, Mass.)
  • Chris Keyser, vice president channel & segment sales, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, Ark.)
  • Michael Moonan, senior vice president sales, Solve Industrial Motion Group (Charlotte, N.C.)
  • Paul Phillips, president, Maxi-Lift, Inc. (Addison, Texas)
  • Sara Zimmerman, vice president business development, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America (Chesapeake, Va.)



Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
December 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
November 30, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1442788309
Associations
IWDC Sets New Annual Sales Record
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Three New Members
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Associations
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Three New Members
Belt Power and Servibandas joined as distributor members.
December 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Associations
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
The company announced that it is now a member of HARDI.
December 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
The segment expects to see a nearly 30% sales increase this year.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
Associations
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
The partnership is set to begin in January.
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
The show will be held in Phoenix in mid-April.
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Nearly 2,800 people attended the association's 46th annual convention.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1201893977
Associations
Distributor Group Partners with Energy Procurement Firm
Transparent Energy enables the purchase of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy via online auctions.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1440765882
Associations
ISSA, Staples Announce National Distribution Partnership
The industry group and office supply retailer will offer training and certification programs.
November 15, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
The buying group expects sales by AD Electrical members to increase by 33% this year.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022