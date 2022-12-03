Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group

The company announced that it is now a member of HARDI.

Industrial Distribution staff
Dec 3, 2022
Kyklo

E-commerce technology firm Kyklo announced Thursday that is has become a member of the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International Association.

Kyklo officials said the company has helped manufacturers syndicate data to their distributors since its formation in 2015, and that it looked forward to "both learning and sharing" as a part of HARDI.

“Since launching in North America, we have heard many good things about the HARDI organization," Kyklo President and co-founder Remi Ducrocq said in a statement. "We are honored to become a member of such a well thought of organization. Much of expertise in business digitalization extends across and can be applied to every industry.”

"We know from the last two years how especially important product information technology is to our distributors so I look forward to seeing how KYKLO could bring value to HVACR wholesale channel," added HARDI CEO Talbot Gee.

Kyklo representatives plan to attend HARDI's annual conference in Houston that continues through Tuesday.

