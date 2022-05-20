PTDA Welcomes Four New Members

The association is adding to its roster of more than 300 members.

May 20th, 2022
PTDA
CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission and motion control distribution channel, on Friday welcomed four new member companies.

Guardair of Chicopee, Massachusetts, has a rich history dating back to 1942 as a leading manufacturer of best-in-class pneumatic tools and gasket cutters used for industrial cleaning and maintenance. The company features multiple distinct brands: Guardair, the premier U.S. manufacturer of OSHA-compliant safety air guns and pneumatic vacuums, and Allpax Gasket Cutting Systems, the largest global manufacturer of gasket cutters and accessories used in the fabrication of custom flange gaskets. 

“Guardair Corporation is excited to develop close alliances with PTDA distributors, learn best practices within the industry and support the relationship between our company and our distribution network,” said President Thomas Tremblay.

Rubber Tree Systems of Cleveland, Ohio, founded in 2006 and developed from a Midwest-based power transmission distributor, specializes in ERP and distribution in many different segments, including fluid power, hose, accessories, power transmission, industrial supply, MRO supply, paper and furniture.

“We believe associations like PTDA are the best way to strengthen relationships with both our customers and industry leaders," said Taryn Stoeger, sales & marketing manager "We have a history of serving distributors and manufacturers in the power transmission industry and look forward to building relationships with PTDA members."

Renegade Industrial Supply of Beaumont, Texas, serves the Texas and Louisiana region. Founded in 2012, Renegade operates in the valves and fittings industry within the wholesale trade and durable goods sector — with an emphasis on gaskets, fasteners and instrumentation equipment. It has since expanded to include bearings, power transmission products, rotating equipment repairs and industrial hoses.

"As our company continues to grow, so does our customer base. Joining PTDA is vital for a small business such as ours. It helps open doors to working with more manufacturers, which adds to the services that we offer our customers,” said vice president Justin Huff. 

MGS Soluções Técnicas Industriais, located in Americana, São Paulo, offers the industry different options for supplying power transmission products, equipment for transporting bulk materials, industrial hand tools, automatic lubricators, motors, geared motors, and rotary seals. 

"We joined PTDA to learn about market trends and products to become a reference in providing industrial solutions, helping industries to develop their full productive potential in Brazil," said Said Serna, sales manager.

