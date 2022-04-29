NAW Adds Greg Ferrara to Board

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today announced the election of Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association (NGA), to its board of directors.

“I am proud to announce the addition of Greg Ferrara to NAW’s board of directors,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “Greg is an incredible leader, who brings tremendous insights from the grocery industry, one of the most important categories of distribution. As the president and CEO of the National Grocers Association, Greg understands how a trade association can best serve its members. We look forward to his guidance and insights as NAW continues to work to strengthen and support the wholesale-distribution industry.”

“It’s an honor to join the NAW board of directors and I appreciate the opportunity to further the important work done by our organizations, especially on public policy issues, such as labor and tax, that have a direct impact on wholesaler distribution businesses,” Ferrara said. “NGA and NAW have a strong working relationship and I look forward to continuing our partnership to support the wholesale-distribution industry in Washington, D.C., and beyond.”