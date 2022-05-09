NAHAD to Support Clean Water Project

The group aims to raise $20,000 for the charity.

May 9th, 2022
NAHAD
I Stock 1295066882
iStock

NAHAD is supporting the Clean Water Project in 2022 with a support level starting at $10,000.

The group has set a goal of raising $20,000 this year.

All contributions — 100% — are sent to the field, where the funding changes lives and brings water security to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Donors to the campaign will receive special recognition in the 2023 convention guide and on NAHAD's website. Donors at the highest "Champion" level receive priority booth selection at the 2023 Showcase of Hose Solutions. 

Stop by the "Charity: Water" display at the 2022 convention registration desk to learn more about this great organization and make your pledge to support clean water access around the world.

The 38th annual NAHAD convention begins Saturday in Miami.

More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.
NAHAD Convention Extends Regular Rate
Manufacturers and distributors can take advantage of the regular registration rate through mid-April.
Mar 31st, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
2022008afd 0871 Group Check
AD Gives to Philadelphia Nonprofit, Supporting 3,200 Children
Besides volunteer time, AD associates donated over $23,000 to Cradles for Crayons, marking AD's largest single donation in company history.
Mar 21st, 2022
Asdf
NetPlus, LeadSmart Partner on Cloud Technology Solutions
LeadSmart will provide its channel cloud SaaS product solutions to NetPlus’ membership of distributors, suppliers and manufacturers rep.
Mar 8th, 2022
San Diego Dates 22
STAFDA Announces Associate State-of-the-Industry Convention Speaker
Learn who will address the event's general session audience on Oct. 31.
Feb 24th, 2022
Asdfasf
Q&A: Here's How ISA22 is Different Than Past Conventions
It's been two years since ISA has been able to host an in-person convention. Here, we chat with new ISA president Brendan Breen about all the improvements made heading into the April 11-13 event.
Feb 24th, 2022
273532234 5119063051471240 3521699509175768548 N
Registration Opens for NAHAD's 2022 Convention in Miami
Set for May 14-18, it brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers for a program of speakers, panel discussions, business development opportunities and exhibits.
Feb 17th, 2022
Louisville Banner With Logo
IDCO Expo Returns to In-Person on Feb. 28; New Member Group's 1st Supplier Program
IDCO's 2022 expo comes to Louisville, KY over Feb. 28-March 2, providing a premier networking event for distributors and suppliers of hose fittings, gaskets and rubber materials.
Feb 9th, 2022
20220125 Naw 3327
NAW Names Winners of Inaugural Distributors Deliver Award
The NAW 2022 Executive Summit was the organization’s most-attended Summit on record and marked the event’s return to an in-person format.
Feb 1st, 2022
2021 Financial Results Pr Graphic Op1
AD Member Soared 30% in 2021 to Record Total
The group's net distributions grew by even more, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time ever.
Feb 1st, 2022
Ad Hq
AD Adds 2 to 2022 Board of Directors
Get caught up on who is helping lead the association from its board.
Jan 24th, 2022