AD Canada Warehouse Partners with First Electrical Supplier

Ericson Manufacturing makes history.

Apr 15th, 2022
Ad Logo Tag Eng Hires Rgb

TORONTO – Following Ericson Manufacturing Company’s entrance into AD Canada’s Industrial & Safety and Electrical divisions as a new supplier at the beginning of 2022, the company has continued to expand its presence within the AD community. As of April 12, 2022, Ericson Manufacturing makes history as it partners with the AD Canada Warehouse to become the first electrical warehouse supplier.

Brad Harper, AD Canada’s vice president of finance and operations, spoke on the synergistic partnership, and the instant connection felt by the AD Canada team and the Ericson team.

“From the time we met the team at Ericson, it was clear we were aligned not only in our professional objectives, but also in our personal ambitions—it proved to be an impeccable fit right from the start,” relayed Harper. “We’ve always taken great pride in our ability to offer members access to a wide variety of product lines through the AD Canada Warehouse. The addition of Ericson’s innovative, quality electrical safety products is an exciting step as we expand our electrical product offering.”

Soon to be stocked in AD Canada’s spacious 40,000 square foot facility, the addition of Ericson as a new warehouse supplier provides key opportunities for AD Canada members to capitalize on domestic stock exclusively available, as well as leverage spatial and administrative efficiencies.

John Ericson III, president at Ericson Manufacturing Company, spoke on the strong sentiment felt for being the first electrical supplier to secure a partnership with the AD Canada Warehouse.

“On behalf of Ericson Manufacturing, we are honored to break ground as the AD Canada Warehouse’s first, and currently, sole manufacturer specializing in the supply of electrical safety products to the facility”, said Ericson III. “We cannot wait to reach AD Canada members and bring them additional quality products to help ensure their customers and end-users are always able to achieve a safe, efficient, and thriving jobsite.”

Established in 1918, Ericson Manufacturing is based in Willoughby, Ohio. Edward Oscar Ericson ("E.O."), the organization’s founder, held a life-long passion for improving electrical safety on the job. Since the company’s inception, Ericson Manufacturing has sustained its founder’s vision, ceaselessly fostering innovation within the electrical sector by enhancing worker safety and wellbeing within jobsites and worksites through four major categorical offerings: Jobsite Power, Jobsite Lighting, Portable Power, and Pendant Power and Control.

As a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business, Ericson Manufacturing champions the family values multitude AD member organizations live by—the characteristic of aiming to cultivate a sense of belonging for all employees, regardless of tenure or level. Today, the organization is led and guided by John Ericson III, the founder’s great-grandson.

To learn more about the AD Canada Warehouse, please visit https://www.adhq.com/distributor-benefits/warehousing. To learn how to order through the AD Canada Warehouse, please contact AD Canada customer service at sales@adhq.com.

