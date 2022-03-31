ABC, AFSP Partner to Address Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

The organizations hope to improve the mental health of construction workers through education and intervention strategies.

Mar 31st, 2022
Associated Builders and Contractors
I Stock 883091686
iStock

WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Wednesday announced a collaborative partnership to address mental health and suicide prevention throughout the U.S. construction industry.

The goals of the partnership are to improve the mental health of construction workers through effective suicide prevention education, intervention and postvention strategies; to encourage, equip and empower mental health champions in the workforce; and to introduce collaboration between ABC and AFSP chapters nationwide.

“Safety includes total human health — emotional, social, mental, intellectual, ﬁnancial, occupational and spiritual wellness — and we must continue to raise the bar for safety for the construction workforce of more than 7.5 million,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. “Our people are our greatest asset, and this partnership will take our total human health and safety practices to the next level. Going forward, this is the greatest opportunity to leverage and advance world-class safety for our people, both physically and mentally.”

“Studies show that 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health condition this year, and 50% will experience one in their lifetime. This has an impact on workplaces, too, and that is why a partnership with ABC is so important,” said Bob Gebbia, CEO of AFSP. “We commend ABC leadership for the commitment they are giving to the construction workforce and are pleased to help support their efforts with educational programs.”

Specifically, the partnership between ABC and AFSP will:

  • Develop and disseminate education resources on mental health and suicide prevention in workplaces and leverage opportunities to engage workers.
  • Support suicide prevention and postvention education in the construction workplace at all levels of the organizations’ chapters and members.
  • Participate in key events where worker safety and health, as well as safety and health practitioners’ and other professionals’ development are addressed.
  • Promote and facilitate the transfer of relevant mental health and suicide prevention and postvention research and findings to practitioners and to the construction workforce.
  • Share opportunities with ABC and AFSP chapters on supportive programs and events.
More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Asdfasf
Q&A: Here's How ISA22 is Different Than Past Conventions
It's been two years since ISA has been able to host an in-person convention. Here, we chat with new ISA president Brendan Breen about all the improvements made heading into the April 11-13 event.
Feb 24th, 2022
273532234 5119063051471240 3521699509175768548 N
Registration Opens for NAHAD's 2022 Convention in Miami
Set for May 14-18, it brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers for a program of speakers, panel discussions, business development opportunities and exhibits.
Feb 17th, 2022
Louisville Banner With Logo
IDCO Expo Returns to In-Person on Feb. 28; New Member Group's 1st Supplier Program
IDCO's 2022 expo comes to Louisville, KY over Feb. 28-March 2, providing a premier networking event for distributors and suppliers of hose fittings, gaskets and rubber materials.
Feb 9th, 2022
20220125 Naw 3327
NAW Names Winners of Inaugural Distributors Deliver Award
The NAW 2022 Executive Summit was the organization’s most-attended Summit on record and marked the event’s return to an in-person format.
Feb 1st, 2022
2021 Financial Results Pr Graphic Op1
AD Member Soared 30% in 2021 to Record Total
The group's net distributions grew by even more, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time ever.
Feb 1st, 2022
Ad Hq
AD Adds 2 to 2022 Board of Directors
Get caught up on who is helping lead the association from its board.
Jan 24th, 2022
Isa 22 61ddcc72a6438
ISA Announces 2022 Convention Keynote Speakers
See who will deliver the opening and closing keynotes at ISA 22, set for April 11-13 in Houston.
Jan 21st, 2022
Naw Survey Distributor Majority Supports Legal Challenge To Vaccine Mandate
NAW Voices Support of Anti-Trust Legislation, Addressing "Amazon's Abuses"
Read NAW's letter to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary ahead of their markup of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
Jan 19th, 2022
1500x500
NAW Commends Supreme Court's Vaccine Mandate Ruling in Statement
See what CEO Eric Hoplin had to say regarding the court's issuance of a stay in proceedings mandate in which NAW is a named party.
Jan 14th, 2022
Ptda
PTDA Adds 2 New Member Distributors
British Columbia-based Connexus and New Jersey-based mayr join the power transmission/motion control association.
Jan 13th, 2022
Fthdrtfh
STAFDA Taps Survivalist Bear Grylls for Convention Keynote Speaker
The former "Man vs. Wild" star will discussing resilience & overcoming obstacles at the association's Oct. 30-Nov. 1 event in San Diego.
Jan 13th, 2022