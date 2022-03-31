NAHAD Convention Extends Regular Rate

NAHAD announced Thursday that it has extended the regular registration rate for its upcoming annual conference in Florida.

Prospective attendees can register at the regular rate through April 15; the higher late registration rate will take effect on April 16.

The group also said that the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, which will host the 38th annual event, was sold out for the first night of the event but that stays could still be booked for the remainder of the conference.

The conference is scheduled for May 15-18.