Power Transmission Distributors to Convene After Three-Year Hiatus

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) will convene for the PTDA 2022 Canadian Conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7–9. Delegates in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry, representing PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies, will be in attendance to broaden cross-channel networks, expand connections and deepen business relationships.

“This is a long-awaited opportunity for PTDA members doing business in Canada to re-connect, grow their knowledge of top industry trends and converse with thought leadership,” said PTDA President JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service, Inc. “Each interaction will deliver insight to help participants become a sought-out business partner and provide better value to their customers.”

A highlight of the conference is the Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange (DM-IDEX), a time- and cost-effective forum bringing together distributor and manufacturer executives for high-level discussions on market strategies and issues. Both groups laud DM-IDEX as one of the best face-to-face cross-channel business programs with a measurable ROI for participants.

Well-respected industry thought leaders will offer keynote presentations. Decorated military officer, author and award-winning speaker, retired Colonel Mark Gasparotto will present the opening keynote, “Clearing the Way: Leading from the Front.”

With ever-escalating recruitment and retention struggles topping the list of challenges for PT/MC employers, the PT WORK Force® initiative of the PTDA Foundation will host transformational growth expert and best-selling author Rick Denley to speak on “Growth Minded Recruitment.”

Tom Dielschneider, vice president of Global Supply Chain, Svante will address the emerging opportunity for PTDA members to play a role in supporting climate technology, specifically providing PT/MC parts to assist in the reduction of CO2 in the atmosphere and emissions.

Ryan Walter, former NHL player and Hall of Fame Inductee will present a Leadership Enhancement Workshop titled “Six Mindsets to Power Your Leadership” during which he will highlight his proprietary “Utilizing Our Thinking Tendencies Model.” Walter will also present the closing keynote, “Winning Leadership,” and will draw similarities between skills practiced inside NHL locker rooms and corporate board rooms that can set leaders apart and activate winning energy.

Breakfast, evening receptions and golf will provide opportunities for more informal networking throughout the conference. For more information, visit ptda.org/CanadianConference. Those registering before April 28, 2022 will receive a $100 discount.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.