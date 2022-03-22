Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance

HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.

Mar 22nd, 2022
Hardlines Distribution Alliance
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N

DENVER, CO — Distribution America and PRO Group announced March 10 that, effective April 1, they will be operating as Hardlines Distribution Alliance (HDA), a service management company representing over 60 member distributors nationwide. Shari Kalbach, formerly Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PRO Group, has been appointed President of HDA and will direct the management team and staff. With the formation of HDA, the organization will be capable of offering more robust programs and services to respective distributor, manufacturer, and dealer partners. These enhanced programs will continue to allow independently owned hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden, and paint retailers to compete in today’s competitive retail environment.

WgSteve Henry, CEO of House-Hasson Hardware Company and Chairman of the Board of Hardlines Distribution Alliance, commented, “The synergies we will all benefit from by combining the best of DA and PRO will enable us to better position customers for success in the highly competitive hardware and home improvement marketplace. House-Hasson is excited about the future of HDA and the reimagined powertrain that will drive success and opportunity.”

Doyle Wallace, President and CEO of Wallace Hardware Company, mentioned the unique benefit the alliance would have for their company. “This is a great step forward for the industry and for the entire network served by HDA and helps us all better combat the giant online and big box competition our segment of the channel faces.”

In addition to advertising, marketing, and merchandising services, Hardlines Distribution Alliance boasts over $7 billion in annual purchasing strength across its member distributors. It is with these robust services and purchasing power that HDA hopes to build a stronger hardware and home improvement channel for the benefit of all partners in the industry. “This move is a natural evolution for DA and PRO combining all of our core strengths for the benefit of retailers, distributors and manufacturers served by both organizations,” said Steve Synnott, President and CEO at PRO Group, Inc.

Jonathan Mize, Chairman of Distribution America and CEO and President of Blish-Mize Co., concurred. “The shared services of HDA will continue to allow all members to cater the programs to fit their individual needs while everyone at HDA, including our vendor partners, will be helping us focus on growth and new market share opportunities. A shared service relationship like this has been long overdue.”

Asdf

Another driving factor behind Hardlines Distribution Alliance was the already successful Executive Planning Conference that brings together DA and PRO members in one setting. With a combination of resources, manufacturer attendees are able to meet with distributor members from both groups while only traveling to one location. This same strategy is what makes the alliance between the two companies so immensely beneficial to members and partners of each group.

“The industry saw tremendous benefit when DA and PRO came together in 2003 to establish the annual Executive Planning Conference,” said Dave Christmas, CEO at Distribution America. “It is that same vision which will allow Hardlines Distribution Alliance to perform key advertising and merchandising services for all HDA members with a stronger platform than either entity could have achieved independently.”

Hardlines Distribution Alliance is a multidivisional international merchandising and marketing organization with corporate headquarters in Denver. With the largest network of distributor, manufacturer and dealer partners in the industry, the alliance’s combined sales volume exceeds $7 billion through its over 65 member distributors who operate 140 distribution centers serving all 50 states.

More in Associations
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
Sponsored
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
A recent survey conducted by EXIM Bank and Manufacturing.net showed that over 40 percent of manufacturers consider a lack of familiarity with foreign operating markets as a leading barrier to increasing exports. Watch Now!
Mar 3rd, 2022
Louisville Banner With Logo
IDCO Expo Returns to In-Person on Feb. 28; New Member Group's 1st Supplier Program
IDCO's 2022 expo comes to Louisville, KY over Feb. 28-March 2, providing a premier networking event for distributors and suppliers of hose fittings, gaskets and rubber materials.
Feb 9th, 2022
20220125 Naw 3327
NAW Names Winners of Inaugural Distributors Deliver Award
The NAW 2022 Executive Summit was the organization’s most-attended Summit on record and marked the event’s return to an in-person format.
Feb 1st, 2022
2021 Financial Results Pr Graphic Op1
AD Member Soared 30% in 2021 to Record Total
The group's net distributions grew by even more, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time ever.
Feb 1st, 2022
Ad Hq
AD Adds 2 to 2022 Board of Directors
Get caught up on who is helping lead the association from its board.
Jan 24th, 2022
Isa 22 61ddcc72a6438
ISA Announces 2022 Convention Keynote Speakers
See who will deliver the opening and closing keynotes at ISA 22, set for April 11-13 in Houston.
Jan 21st, 2022
Naw Survey Distributor Majority Supports Legal Challenge To Vaccine Mandate
NAW Voices Support of Anti-Trust Legislation, Addressing "Amazon's Abuses"
Read NAW's letter to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary ahead of their markup of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
Jan 19th, 2022
1500x500
NAW Commends Supreme Court's Vaccine Mandate Ruling in Statement
See what CEO Eric Hoplin had to say regarding the court's issuance of a stay in proceedings mandate in which NAW is a named party.
Jan 14th, 2022
Ptda
PTDA Adds 2 New Member Distributors
British Columbia-based Connexus and New Jersey-based mayr join the power transmission/motion control association.
Jan 13th, 2022
Fthdrtfh
STAFDA Taps Survivalist Bear Grylls for Convention Keynote Speaker
The former "Man vs. Wild" star will discussing resilience & overcoming obstacles at the association's Oct. 30-Nov. 1 event in San Diego.
Jan 13th, 2022
Ptda Ere 604a41187795b
Bouchard, Disharoon Take PTDA's Leadership Reins for 2022
Find out who joins new association president JP Bouchard in beginning new leadership terms.
Jan 11th, 2022
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager
Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.
Jan 5th, 2022