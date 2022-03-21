AD Gives to Philadelphia Nonprofit, Supporting 3,200 Children

Cradles to Crayons, a Philadelphia-area nonprofit organization providing children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive. AD’s volunteer efforts, monetary donations and children’s item collection will support approximately 3,200 children in the Philadelphia region.

Around 100 AD associates volunteered at The Giving Factory, Cradles to Crayons’ warehouse at their Philadelphia location, to inspect and organize donations of clothing that will be distributed to local children in need. This process ensures that the clothing items children will receive are high quality and supportive of their needs.

During the event, AD’s Giving Back Committee, which organizes AD’s giving back events and fundraising activities, presented Cradles to Crayons with a check for $23,302, AD associates’ largest donation in company history.

AD’s donations for giving back events are entirely associate-funded and were obtained through several successful fundraisers. AD also collected new and gently used items at AD Wayne, donating children’s clothing, diapers, baby hygiene products, books, socks, underwear and pajamas.





Jeffrey Beall, President of AD’s PHCP Business Unit and executive sponsor of the Giving Back Committee, addressed AD associates during the event and emphasized their generous support.

“It’s always amazing to see what the AD team can accomplish when we come together for a great cause,” said Beall. “Our Giving Back Committee goes above and beyond by organizing these volunteer experiences and encouraging our associates to get involved with difference-making organizations like Cradles to Crayons. The fundraising challenges and day of giving engaged the AD community across multiple countries, and we know our efforts will have a positive impact for local children.”

Bill Weisberg, AD’s Chairman and CEO, highlighted the company’s commitment to the community.

“Giving back aligns with our core value of serving others, a value that connects to everything we do at AD,” said Weisberg. “Our associates are committed to supporting not only our local communities, but also the communities we share with members and partners.

I am proud of our team for their generous contributions, and I look forward to our next volunteer initiatives.”

Cradles to Crayons launched in Boston in 2002 and currently has operations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The nonprofit provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. They supply these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities. Cradles to Crayons collects new and high-quality used children’s goods and engages thousands of youth and adults in volunteer activities each year on behalf of local children in need.

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 850-plus independent member owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.