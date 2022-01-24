AD Adds 2 to 2022 Board of Directors

Jan 24th, 2022
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
WAYNE, PA — AD announced Jan. 24 that its member-owners elected two directors to its 2022 board of directors.

Each year, the AD Board’s Nominating & Governance Committee holds an open nomination and voting period, during which AD members select members to its board of directors. Currently, more than 120 of AD’s 850+ member companies provide leadership on corporate and divisional boards and committees.

2021 Adllc Bod Pr RevAD’s newly-elected director is Karla Neupert Hockley, president of Consolidated Supply Co. Tim Horsman, president & CEO of E.B. Horsman & Son was reelected by AD’s member-owners.

Neupert Hockley leads Consolidated Supply Co., a U.S.-based distributor of plumbing, waterworks and hydronics products across 21 locations in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Neupert Hockley represents the fourth generation to lead the company. Under her leadership, Consolidated Supply has grown to hold the WBE designation for Women-Owned Businesses and has achieved “Top Workplace” status for five of the last seven years. She has served on several committees within the industry and is currently a member of the ADA Education Foundation Endowment Investment Committee and the AD Plumbing Division Board. She has been an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization since 2006.

“I am honored and humbled to have been elected by my fellow AD member-owners to serve on the board. I am excited to contribute and represent our members as we all pursue a successful future,” Neupert Hockley said. “The AD community’s commitment to growth and innovation is remarkable. I am looking forward to being involved as a steward for this great organization and at the forefront of the strategic initiatives to come.”

Horsman leads E.B. Horsman & Son, an over 120-year-old independently owned and operated distributor in the industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional markets, with 22 locations across Western Canada. Under Horsman’s leadership, the organization achieved platinum level status in the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, maintaining their longstanding heritage of helping the people and communities in which they work. Horsman is extremely involved in the electrical industry, serving as Chairman of the Board for the British Columbia Electrical Association and Electro-Federation Canada. He also sits on AD’s Canadian Electrical Divisional Board, has served on the AD LLC Board of Directors since 2017 and is currently AD’s Chairman of the Organizational Development/Compensation Committee.

After having served on the AD LLC Board of Directors since 2017, Jeff Hockin, CEO of Crum Electric Supply Co., Inc. is retiring and departing his post on the board.

Bill Weisberg, AD chairman & CEO, shared the importance of consistently conducting board elections.

“In my over 35 years at AD, I’ve had the privilege to serve alongside outstanding leaders who are dedicated to making the collective AD community stronger,” he shared. “Our boards and committees represent the best interests of our over 850 independent distributor members. Each leader has brought unique perspectives and has added immense value. This is why it’s important that all members have the opportunity to serve on a board or committee if they want to. I am grateful to Jeff Hockin for his exemplary leadership and am very much looking forward to working closely with Karla Neupert Hockley as she joins the board.”

The members of the 2022 AD LLC Board of Directors are:

