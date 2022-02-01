NAW Names Winners of Inaugural Distributors Deliver Award

The NAW 2022 Executive Summit was the organization’s most-attended Summit on record and marked the event’s return to an in-person format.

Feb 1st, 2022
NAW
NAW

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today announced the winners of its inaugural Distributors Deliver Award given at last week’s NAW 2022 Executive Summit in Washington, DC. The NAW 2022 Executive Summit was the organization’s most-attended Summit on record and marked the event’s return in-person after its Virtual Summit in 2021. 

“We’re proud to recognize the wholesaler-distributors who stepped up last year and helped NAW provide more than $1 million in PPE and other supplies to help run vaccine clinics, reopen cities, and protect Americans through our partnerships with NFL teams and the National League of Cities,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “The wholesale distribution industry’s hundreds of thousands of companies and millions of employees are well-known for their commitment to philanthropy and community and we look forward to continuing to recognizing them each year.”

Last year, NAW partnered with NFL stadium vaccination sites to provide over $500,000 worth of PPE in their efforts to vaccinate more than two million people. NAW and the National League of Cities partnered to reopen communities and surpassed $1,000,000 in donations of critical personal protective equipment and other supplies.

The NAW Distributors Deliver Award, which will be presented annually at NAW’s Executive Summit, recognizes the philanthropic efforts of wholesaler-distributors and their commitment to charity, community, and improving lives.

The 2021 NAW Distributors Deliver Award recipients are as follows: 

  • ABM Industries
  • Accelerate360 
  • Benco Dental
  • Building Material Distributors (BMD)
  • Bunzl North America
  • Cameron Ashley Building Products
  • Clock Medical Supply 
  • COE Distributing 
  • Competitive Choice
  • Concordance Healthcare Solutions
  • Cope Plastics
  • EBP Supply Solutions
  • Global Industrial 
  • Grainger
  • HD Supply
  • Henry Schein
  • Hillyard
  • Imperial Beverage
  • Johnstone Supply
  • Kimball Midwest
  • Millcraft
  • MSC Industrial Supply Co.
  • Nelson-Jameson
  • Patterson Companies, Inc.
  • Piedmont Plastics
  • Polymershapes
  • SanMar
  • ScanSource
  • Seitz Inc.
  • Uline 
