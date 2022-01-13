PTDA Adds 2 New Member Distributors

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, has welcomed two new member companies.

With expertise in industrial chain and manufacturing solutions, such as lasers and metal detection, Connexus (Langley, British Columbia, Canada) has over 150 years of combined industry experience. Its chains are engineered, designed and manufactured to ISO 9001:2015 standards to meet the highest industry specifications. Company brands include Viking Chains Inc. and I’Anco Products. “We look forward to expanding our network and developing strong, long-term relationships through the PTDA as we continue to grow and enter new markets,” said Tammy Farrell, vice president, sales & marketing. Learn more at cnxsind.com.

A family-run business, mayr (Mahwah, NJ) boasts more than 100 years of success in providing the best and most reliable torque limiters, shaft couplings and safety brakes. Today, about 1,200 employees work for mayr power transmission, approximately 700 at the headquarters in Mauerstetten, Germany. “Membership with PTDA will afford mayr the opportunity to engage with and learn from key distribution decision-makers and influencers about current challenges and trends,” said Michael Perretta, vice president. “This will allow us to meet their need and improve our service.” Learn more at mayr.com/en.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry. PTDA is dedicated to providing exceptional networking, targeted education, relevant information and leading-edge business tools to help distributors and manufacturers meet marketplace demands competitively and profitably.