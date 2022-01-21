ISA Announces 2022 Convention Keynote Speakers

The Industrial Supply Association has announced the keynote speakers for its ISA 22 Convention, set for April 11-13 in Houston, TX. Register for the event at https://isa22.isapartners.org/registration/

Opening Keynote Speaker

Daniel Burrus. Leading Futurist. Strategic Advisor. Disruptive Innovation Expert.

Session Title: Anticipatory Leadership: Use Hard Trends to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Daniel Burrus is considered one of the World’s Leading Futurists on Global Trends and Disruptive Innovation. The New York Times has referred to him as one of the top three business gurus in the highest demand as a speaker.

He has delivered over 3,000 keynote speeches worldwide and is a strategic advisor to executives from Fortune 500 companies, helping them to develop game-changing strategies based on his proven methodologies for capitalizing on technology innovations and their future impact. His client list includes Lockheed Martin, Verizon, Microsoft, VISA, Deloitte, Google, Procter & Gamble, KPMG, Honda, FedEx, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Burrus is also a featured writer with millions of monthly readers on the topics of disruptive innovation, exponential change and the future for a variety of publications, including CNBC, Huffington Post, and Wired Magazine.

He has been the featured subject of several PBS television specials and has appeared on programs such as CNN, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Burrus has been quoted in a variety of publications, including Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Fortune, and Forbes.

Burrus is an innovative entrepreneur who has founded six businesses, four of which were U.S. national leaders in the first year. He is the CEO of Burrus Research, a research and consulting firm that monitors global advancements in technology-driven trends to help clients profit from technological, social and business forces that are converging to create enormous, untapped opportunities.

He is the creator of the Hard Trend Methodology and the Anticipatory Organization® Business Model now being used by leading organizations worldwide.

His accurate predictions date back to the early 1980s when he became the first and only futurist to accurately identify the 20 exponential technologies that would become the driving force of business and economic growth for decades to come. Since then, he has continued to establish a worldwide reputation for his exceptional record of predicting the future of technology-driven change and its direct impact on the business world.

Closing Keynote Speaker

Alan Beaulieu. President, ITR Economics

Session Title: Accurately Prepare for Tomorrow

Session Description: Key segments of the US and global economy are experiencing a decelerating rate of rise while others are accelerating. We will assess the input from proven leading indicators and determine the opportunities and risks for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023 in pertinent segments of the economy. Labor, supply chain, and prices are top of mind for today’s business leader, and we will explore current and future trends and discuss what decision-makers must consider in the face of these crucial factors. A clear understanding of inflation and interest rate trends is key to preparing for the coming years. Knowing what to plan for will place your company well ahead of the competition while increasing profit potential. In addition, we will:

Assess business demand for the rest of 2022 and through 2023

Look at ITR’s key leading indicators and what they foretell about your markets

Present relevant market outlooks and discuss issues that have an impact on your profitability via resource allocation, budgets, expectations, and strategic planning

Deliberate on the potential impact of the midterm elections later in the year

Determine potential unintended consequences of massive government spending

Assess the health of financial market trends and their impact, if any, on the forecasts

Illustrate what inflation pressures and financial market trends likely mean for interest rates through 2023

Beaulieu is considered one of the country’s most informed economists. He has been providing workshops and economic analysis seminars to countries and literally thousands of business owners and executives for the last 25 years. As the chief economist for numerous US and European trade associations, it has been remarked that Alan’s “insight into our business, a track record of accurate forecasting, and unparalleled knowledge of global markets” has earned him the respect and appreciation of key business leaders in our industry. Pronouncements from ITR Economics and/or Beaulieu have appeared in/on the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, Knight Ridder News Services, Business Week, Associated Press, The Washington Times, CBS Radio, CNN Radio, Sirius talk radio, KABC, NPR affiliate WLRN, and numerous other outlets.