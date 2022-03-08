NetPlus, LeadSmart Partner on Cloud Technology Solutions

LeadSmart will provide its channel cloud SaaS product solutions to NetPlus’ membership of distributors, suppliers and manufacturers rep.

Mar 8th, 2022
LeadSmart Technologies
SANTA BARBARA, CA — LeadSmart Technologies, a provider of cloud-based CRM, channel collaboration and business intelligence, announced March 7 a technology partnership with NetPlus Alliance (NetPlus). Headquartered in Lockport NY, NetPlus is a highly-regarded buying group for industrial and construction supply distributors. LeadSmart will provide its innovative Channel Cloud SaaS product solutions to NetPlus’s membership of distributors, suppliers, and independent manufacturers’ representatives throughout North America.

“Industrial and construction supplies distributors are working to get their arms around digital transformation and make the most of their technology investments and existing data from other internal systems. LeadSmart Channel Cloud is a great solution to help our members take the next step in their technology journey to help them grow their businesses” said Jennifer Murphy President of NetPlus. “The LeadSmart offering is different from typical software systems because it was created and developed by industry veterans to meet the needs of distributors and manufacturers” continues Murphy.

LeadSmart Channel Cloud combines an innovative CRM with a robust Business Intelligence solution that has been designed and developed specifically for distribution companies. LeadSmart Channel Cloud enables manufacturers and distributors to have visibility and accountability into sales, marketing, account planning, full line selling and customer expansion and includes other purpose-built tools that help both sales teams and leadership have insights into business opportunities and drive revenue growth.

In addition to the integrated CRM and Business Intelligence tools, LeadSmart has developed a Channel Collaboration module that allows companies to connect directly with their channel partners through an innovative Partner Portal allowing Manufacturers, Distributors, and IMR’s to collaborate on deals and leads.

“LeadSmart Channel Cloud can connect to other business systems like marketing automation and ERP to combine critical CRM and Business Intelligence components into a single suite,” says LeadSmart Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Brown. “After over 30 years in the industry, I understand the challenges industrial distribution companies have in managing new business opportunities while at the same time working to sell deeper and wider into customer accounts. Our partnership with NetPlus Alliance is exciting for us as we share the same core focus of achieving outcome-oriented results,” says Brown.

LeadSmart Channel Cloud incorporates a pre-built App architecture that revolves around detailed reports, dashboards, and processes related to 8 critical business metrics including Sales, Marketing, Leads, Opportunities, Partner Collaboration, Activity Tracking and Planning, Full Line Selling, and Customer Expansion, and more resulting in rapid implementation and ROI.

About LeadSmartLeadSmart is an industry-leading provider of CRM, Channel Collaboration, and Business Intelligence solutions for companies that sell through 3rd party channels including manufacturers, sales agents, dealers, and distributors. LeadSmart products are purpose-built based on 30+ years of experience in the distribution market and are developed in partnership with Salesforce.com. LeadSmart has users in over 20 countries supporting multiple languages. LeadSmart is a preferred CRM supplier partner for leading manufacturers, distributors, sales agents, industrial buying groups, and trade associations throughout the U.S. Canada, and Latin America.

About NetPlus AllianceNetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 170 manufacturers on behalf of more than 400 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices.

