IDCO Expo Returns to In-Person on Feb. 28; New Member Group's 1st Supplier Program

HUNTSVILLE, AL —The 2022 IDCO Expo will take place Feb. 28 through March 2 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown in Louisville, KY. IDCO (Industrial Distributor Co-op) is the premier co-op for independent distributors serving the industrial community with hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products. IDCO members and suppliers are excited to be able to meet in person this year. The 2021 tradeshow was a virtual event.

Mary Melton-Hale, President of the Hose & Fitting Group at IDCO Member Cross Company said, “We are thrilled to be meeting in person again at the 2022 IDCO Expo! The one-on-one meetings with our vendors save everyone time as we discuss our plans for the year and get to work with 25 vendors in just a couple of days. During meals and receptions, we get to catch up with old friends and meet new people in our industry. This is the one place where everyone understands what we do for a living, and there is something special about the dynamics within this group of like-minded independent distributors and the vendors who support us.”





Rob Lyons, President of TIPCO Technologies and former Chairman of the IDCO Board of Directors, said “A valuable lesson learned over the past two years is how critical in-person events are to laying a strong foundation with valued suppliers. I can’t think of a better way to kick off 2022 than to build on that foundation with fellow independent distributors at the much-anticipated return of IDCO's Annual Expo.”

The three-day event is designed to drive member sales and deliver suppliers’ products to end users. For the 2022 Expo, IDCO plans to continue with the successful meeting format that includes one-on-one time between members and suppliers in order to strengthen relationships and build long-lasting partnerships. Twenty-minute meetings will be held at supplier booths in order to discuss trainings, new products, new applications and growth plans. The tradeshow also includes the announcement of IDCO’s 2021 Member and Supplier of the Year.

Rob Cifaldi, Vice President of the Industrial Group at Ideal Tridon Group, an IDCO Endorsed supplier company, offered some comments about previous IDCO tradeshows as well. “The past couple of years have shown a spotlight on the immense value that the IDCO Show brings to the membership and its suppliers. Rarely do we have an opportunity to grow our businesses and strengthen our relationships in such a productive manner. Most would agree that we take for granted this annual event, realizing only now that we have truly missed our friends and peers. Don't miss your opportunity; join the fun in Louisville!”

Thermoid Joins Endorsed IDCO 1st Program

IDCO is pleased to welcome Thermoid into the Endorsed IDCO 1st Supplier Program (E1).

The Endorsed IDCO 1st Supplier program is a strategic long-term partnership between IDCO and its key suppliers. E1 suppliers contribute greatly to the growth of the co-op, and in turn, IDCO provides them with additional marketing opportunities and targeted sales-planning. As one of IDCO’s top-performing suppliers, Thermoid is a natural fit for the program.

Thermoid has set the standard for reliable industrial rubber products all made in the USA. From standard to custom-designed, the company can create an almost unlimited variety of hose and other rubber products. The company specializes in delivering customer-focused solutions and utilizing its engineering expertise to provide products for even the most challenging environments.

Seth Spinhirne, National Sales Manager at Thermoid, said “Thermoid has been extremely pleased with our relationship with IDCO over the past 2 years, and we are very happy to expand our relationship as an E1 Supplier in 2022!”





IDCO currently has 75 members in the U.S. and Canada, and over 80 endorsed suppliers. IDCO members are active leaders in the industry, and its membership includes seven of the last eight NAHAD Presidents. For more information about IDCO Co-op, visit idco.coop.