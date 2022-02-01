AD Member Soared 30% in 2021 to Record Total

WAYNE, PA — AD is reporting total 2021 member sales were $58.5 billion, a 30 percent increase from 2020, with purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners up 39 percent to $16.6 billion. Additionally, AD achieved a 49 percent increase in net distributions to its members, surpassing the $1 billion milestone for the first time in the group’s 40-year history.

Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution83 independents joined the group in 2021, 62 of which came over from other groups, bringing AD’s total member count to 845 across 13 Divisions and 3 countries. AD’s members also made 73 acquisitions during 2021.

By country, same-store sales of members in the U.S. were up 18%, Canada same-store member sales increased by 27% and Mexico same-store sales increased by 31%.

AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg shared, “I’m incredibly proud of our community of vibrant independents and grateful to our valued supplier partners for the support they showed us during this year of unprecedented supply chain challenges. We found great strength in partnerships and discovered new ways to innovate and create value together. We are looking forward to another great year in 2022.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 800-plus independent member-owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $58.5 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.