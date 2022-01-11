Bouchard, Disharoon Take PTDA's Leadership Reins for 2022

CHICAGO — The recently-elected 2022 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) begins their leadership terms.

JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) assumes the leadership of the association as PTDA President. Bouchard has been active in PTDA since 2015 when he served on the editorial board of Transmissions, PTDA’s quarterly newsletter. Subsequently, he served on the Industry Insights and End Customer Needs Committee, respectively. Bouchard has served on the PTDA Board of Directors since 2018.

“This is a pivotal time for the PT/MC industry. Changes driven by the COVID pandemic make professional networking, development and knowledge sharing more valuable than ever. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow PTDA volunteers and members to develop programs and opportunities to help shape the future of the industry,” said Bouchard.

Joining Bouchard on the 2022 PTDA Board of Directors are:

Immediate Past President Brian Davis, co-CEO, B & D Industrial (Macon, Ga.)

First Vice President Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply, Inc. (Harahan, La.)

Second Vice President Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis.)

Treasurer Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI (Cleveland, Ohio)

Manufacturer Council Chair Randy Disharoon, sales director, conveying division, Regal Rexnord Industries, LLC (Charleston, S.C.)

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Kristin Jennings, director marketing & industrial distribution, Climax Metal Products Company (Mentor, Ohio)

PTDA Foundation President Bill Moore, vice president business development (ERIKS North America)

EPTDA President Des Spillings, director, Acorn Industrial Services Ltd (United Kingdom)

Directors:

Chris Curran, vice president industrial business development, RBC Bearings, Inc. (Oxford, Conn.)

Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Applied Industrial Technologies and Applied US Energy (Fort Worth, Texas)

Tom Holtry, vice president corporate accounts, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corp. (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Rob LaRue, president, Baldwin Supply Co. (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Jeff Mattson, president and COO, ISC Companies, Inc. (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario, Canada)

Randy Disharoon, sales director, conveying division, Regal Rexnord Industries, LLC (Charleston, S.C.) assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair. Disharoon has been active in PTDA committees since 2013 when he joined the Power Transmissions Handbook® revision task force. He later served on the Education and Training Committee and the Leadership Development Conference task force. He joined the Manufacturer Council in 2018.

“My time serving in various capacities with PTDA has affirmed for me the collective power and prowess of our members and industry. I am eager to embrace the opportunity to work with my fellow manufacturers and PTDA members to creatively address challenges so the PT/MC industry may celebrate growth and progress into 2022 and beyond,” Disharoon said.

Joining Disharoon on the Manufacturer Council is:

Immediate Past Chair Chester Collier, senior vice president global distribution, Walter Service Technologies (Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada)

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Kristin Jennings, director marketing & industrial distribution, Climax Metal Products Company (Mentor, Ohio)

Council Members:

Tammy Balogh, vice president human resources, Flexco (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)

Bill Fuentes, VP U.S. operations, RBI Bearing, Inc. (Roselle, Ill.)

Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal (Hillside, Ill.)

Chris Gumas, director of marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co. (Marlborough, Mass.)

Chris Keyser, VP channel & industry management, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Mike Power, national accounts manager, Altra Industrial Motion (Braintree, Mass.)

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19.6 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry. PTDA is dedicated to providing exceptional networking, targeted education, relevant information and leading-edge business tools to help distributors and manufacturers meet marketplace demands competitively and profitably.