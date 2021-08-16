STAFDA Provides Update on Orlando Convention Safety Protocols

The 2021 STAFDA Convention is quickly approaching, to be held Oct. 24-26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Originally set for Nov. 7-9 in Charlotte, NC, STAFDA gave notice this past March that the event was moved amid restrictions at Charlotte related to COVID-19 precautions that STAFDA said made it impossible to move forward with the event there.

As the Delta variant and other variants of COVID-19 continue to cause cases of the virus to rise in various parts of the US, STAFDA issued an update on Aug. 13 reassuring convention attendees and exhibitors that STAFDA 2021 is still very much a go in Orlando, and it covered safety measures the event will have to ensure a safe experience for all involved.

Read STAFDA's new letter below:

As new challenges arise with the COVID-19 Delta variant, health and safety continues to be STAFDA’s top priority.



Orlando has a proven track record of hosting safe and healthy meetings. Since reopening, the city has hosted 100+ meetings at the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) accredited Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). Orlando’s airport and STAFDA’s host hotels also have the GBAC stamp of approval awarded to facilities that follow a high standard of cleaning, disinfection, and disease prevention. The OCCC recently hosted the 17,000-person General Assemblies of God who reported no health-related issues.



Orange County employees, which includes the OCCC, will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks indoors. Local government leaders urge all residents and visitors to wear masks in indoor spaces, following CDC guidelines. More than 64% of County residents are fully vaccinated and with mobile vaccination sites, that percentage continues to climb.



For months, STAFDA has been working closely with Orlando Health to provide attendees with a safe and positive experience. Near STAFDA’s registration area, Event Medical Services LLC will be onsite to provide medical care. In addition, there is a Walgreen’s within walking distance of the OCCC.



Orlando has a busy fall and a list of all events and health updates can be found on the OCCC’s website (occc.net). Upcoming shows include the National Safety Council Congress & Expo, October 11-13 with anticipated attendance of 13,000; ICE-USA/InPrint USA, October 19-21, with 3,000 attendees, and right after STAFDA is InfoComm with 44,000 attendees, October 27-29. No events are being canceled.



STAFDA’s Orlando Convention & Trade Show is definitely “ON” and worst case scenario, attendees will wear masks like we’ve grown accustomed to the past 18 months.



Please contact the STAFDA office with any questions.

Find more information about safety measures at the OCCC and STAFDA 2021 here.