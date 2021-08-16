STAFDA Provides Update on Orlando Convention Safety Protocols

STAFDA reassures attendees and exhibitors that the event is very much "on", and gave updates on safety measures put in place.

Aug 16th, 2021
STAFDA
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973 60eee36f525eb

The 2021 STAFDA Convention is quickly approaching, to be held Oct. 24-26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Originally set for Nov. 7-9 in Charlotte, NC, STAFDA gave notice this past March that the event was moved amid restrictions at Charlotte related to COVID-19 precautions that STAFDA said made it impossible to move forward with the event there.

As the Delta variant and other variants of COVID-19 continue to cause cases of the virus to rise in various parts of the US, STAFDA issued an update on Aug. 13 reassuring convention attendees and exhibitors that STAFDA 2021 is still very much a go in Orlando, and it covered safety measures the event will have to ensure a safe experience for all involved.

Read STAFDA's new letter below:

As new challenges arise with the COVID-19 Delta variant, health and safety continues to be STAFDA’s top priority.

Orlando has a proven track record of hosting safe and healthy meetings. Since reopening, the city has hosted 100+ meetings at the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) accredited Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). Orlando’s airport and STAFDA’s host hotels also have the GBAC stamp of approval awarded to facilities that follow a high standard of cleaning, disinfection, and disease prevention. The OCCC recently hosted the 17,000-person General Assemblies of God who reported no health-related issues.

Orange County employees, which includes the OCCC, will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks indoors.  Local government leaders urge all residents and visitors to wear masks in indoor spaces, following CDC guidelines.  More than 64% of County residents are fully vaccinated and with mobile vaccination sites, that percentage continues to climb.

For months, STAFDA has been working closely with Orlando Health to provide attendees with a safe and positive experience. Near STAFDA’s registration area, Event Medical Services LLC will be onsite to provide medical care.  In addition, there is a Walgreen’s within walking distance of the OCCC.

Orlando has a busy fall and a list of all events and health updates can be found on the OCCC’s website (occc.net).  Upcoming shows include the National Safety Council Congress & Expo, October 11-13 with anticipated attendance of 13,000;  ICE-USA/InPrint USA, October 19-21, with 3,000 attendees, and right after STAFDA is InfoComm with 44,000 attendees, October 27-29. No events are being canceled.

STAFDA’s Orlando Convention & Trade Show is definitely “ON” and worst case scenario, attendees will wear masks like we’ve grown accustomed to the past 18 months.

Please contact the STAFDA office with any questions.

Find more information about safety measures at the OCCC and STAFDA 2021 here.

More in Associations
Aug 5th, 2021
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973
Famed Golfer Annika Sorenstam to Attend STAFDA 2021 Opening Party
The opening party will take place October 24th in Orlando.
Jul 14th, 2021
Ibc Coxreels Logos
Coxreels Joins IBC
Coxreels makes and sells hose, cord and cable reels in 22 major channels of distribution.
Jul 9th, 2021
Ad Safsd4
AD Donates Over 1,000 Boxes of Toys, Activities for Hospitalized Children
During the event, associates filled boxes with stuffed animals, books, coloring books and other fun items, and crafted inspirational messages.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Adobe Stock 365857177 Modified
ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors
See the latest group responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives.
Jul 1st, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Elects New Board, Supplier Advisory Council
See who leads the member-owned construction/industrial distribution cooperative for the next year.
Jun 28th, 2021
Asdfasd 60b79f30417a5
Distributors, NAW, NLC Surpass $1 Million in Donations to 8 Reopening Communities
Seventeen distributors, including five on ID's 2020 Big 50 List, contributed with donations of PPE supplies.
Jun 24th, 2021
21 Summit Logo Png 60affd56c9a27
Previewing PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit: Oct. 20-23 in Atlanta
More than 500 delegates in the PT/MC industry are expected to attend, representing over 200 PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Pt Work Force
Here's How PTDA's PT Work Force is Supporting PT/MC Employers
See how the initiative provides resources to support power transmission/motion control employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic.
Jun 21st, 2021
Ib Cerawe
IBC Partners With B2B Platform Provider Brandmovers to Create Distributor Loyalty Points Program
The customizable program allows IBC distributor members to assign point values to customer purchases.
Jun 17th, 2021
Asdfasd
NAW, National League of Cities Launch Partnership to Reopen Communities
The PPE partnership is currently focused on supplying face shields, masks, sanitizer and other needed supplies to eight cities.
Jun 2nd, 2021
2021 Isd Snm New Bg
AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting
Get a recap of AD's Industrial Industrial & Safety - U.S. division virtual meeting held March 16-17, which welcomed over 300 member attendees.
May 27th, 2021