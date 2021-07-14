Famed Golfer Annika Sorenstam to Attend STAFDA 2021 Opening Party

The opening party will take place October 24th in Orlando.

Jul 14th, 2021
STAFDA
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973

Elm Grove, WI – Retired LPGA superstar and Orlando resident, Annika Sorenstam, will be among attendees on October 24, at STAFDA’s joint venue Opening Party at Topgolf and Andretti Karting, during the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association’s 45th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Orlando, October 24-26.

Annika is regarded as one of the best female golfers in history. Before stepping away from competitive golf at the end of the 2008 season, she had won 90 international tournaments making her the female golfer with the most wins to her name. This includes 72 official LPGA tournaments, including 10 majors and 18 other tournaments internationally. In 2003, she played in the Bank of America Colonial tournament becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since 1945.

The winner of a record eight “Player of the Year” awards and six Vare Trophies given to the LPGA player with the lowest seasonal scoring average, she is the only female golfer to shoot a 59 in competition. Annika also holds various all-time scoring records including the lowest season scoring average (68.69) in 2004.

Registration for STAFDA’s 45th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Orlando is now open from the members-only section of stafda.org. You must be a member to attend.

For more information on the STAFDA Convention & Trade Show or membership, please contact Catherine Usher, cusher@stafda.org, 262-784-4774 or 800-352-2981.

More in Associations
Inventory Management Made Easy
Sponsored
Inventory Management Made Easy
This business guide dives into what causes young companies to outgrow processes, how a disconnect between inventory control and accounting can be detrimental to multiple departments and more on the challenges associated with inventory management.
Jul 1st, 2021
21 Summit Logo Png 60affd56c9a27
Previewing PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit: Oct. 20-23 in Atlanta
More than 500 delegates in the PT/MC industry are expected to attend, representing over 200 PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Pt Work Force
Here's How PTDA's PT Work Force is Supporting PT/MC Employers
See how the initiative provides resources to support power transmission/motion control employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic.
Jun 21st, 2021
Ib Cerawe
IBC Partners With B2B Platform Provider Brandmovers to Create Distributor Loyalty Points Program
The customizable program allows IBC distributor members to assign point values to customer purchases.
Jun 17th, 2021
Asdfasd
NAW, National League of Cities Launch Partnership to Reopen Communities
The PPE partnership is currently focused on supplying face shields, masks, sanitizer and other needed supplies to eight cities.
Jun 2nd, 2021
2021 Isd Snm New Bg
AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting
Get a recap of AD's Industrial Industrial & Safety - U.S. division virtual meeting held March 16-17, which welcomed over 300 member attendees.
May 27th, 2021
Adfg
NAW Partnership to Provide Insurance Solutions for Wholesaler-Distributors
The nationwide program will feature a highly-tailored suite of products to help wholesaler-distributors manage the cost of operations and mitigate risk.
May 26th, 2021
178 Save The Date Card W Details Full
STAFDA Shares Info on Orlando Convention Workshops, Speakers
Returning to an in-person event, STAFDA's Oct. 24-26 convention includes six total 90-minute workshops, including four on the first day.
May 26th, 2021
I Stock 1208604811
NAW Leads Distributor Groups in Opposition to Proposed Tax Hikes
The coalition says raising taxes on corporations and other businesses would hurt the US economy that is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2021
Bpt 2021 Nam Image
Recapping AD's Bearings & PT North American Meeting
A record 364 attendees from 165 member distributors and suppliers engaged in virtual networking and investing in growth-focused relationships.
May 5th, 2021
Unnamed
NAW-NFL Vaccination Partnership Surpasses $500K in Donations
Numerous major distributors, including a handful of ID Big 50 companies, helped to donate critical PPE and other supplies.
May 4th, 2021
Ad Safsd4
AD Member Sales Grew 14% in Q1
Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 16%.
May 3rd, 2021