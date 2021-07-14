Famed Golfer Annika Sorenstam to Attend STAFDA 2021 Opening Party

Elm Grove, WI – Retired LPGA superstar and Orlando resident, Annika Sorenstam, will be among attendees on October 24, at STAFDA’s joint venue Opening Party at Topgolf and Andretti Karting, during the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association’s 45th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Orlando, October 24-26.

Annika is regarded as one of the best female golfers in history. Before stepping away from competitive golf at the end of the 2008 season, she had won 90 international tournaments making her the female golfer with the most wins to her name. This includes 72 official LPGA tournaments, including 10 majors and 18 other tournaments internationally. In 2003, she played in the Bank of America Colonial tournament becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since 1945.

The winner of a record eight “Player of the Year” awards and six Vare Trophies given to the LPGA player with the lowest seasonal scoring average, she is the only female golfer to shoot a 59 in competition. Annika also holds various all-time scoring records including the lowest season scoring average (68.69) in 2004.

Registration for STAFDA’s 45th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Orlando is now open from the members-only section of stafda.org. You must be a member to attend.

For more information on the STAFDA Convention & Trade Show or membership, please contact Catherine Usher, cusher@stafda.org, 262-784-4774 or 800-352-2981.