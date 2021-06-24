Distributors, NAW, NLC Surpass $1 Million in Donations to 8 Reopening Communities

Seventeen distributors, including five on ID's 2020 Big 50 List, contributed with donations of PPE supplies.

Jun 24th, 2021
NAW
WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and the National League of Cities (NLC) today announced its partnership supporting reopening communities surpassed $1,000,000 in donations of critical personal protective equipment and other supplies.

Seventeen wholesaler-distributors across the country donated supplies to eight cities: Albany, Ga., East Point, Ga., Framingham, Mass., Hamden, Conn., Nashua, N.H., New London, Conn., Savannah, Ga., and Union City, Ga.

The NAW-NLC partnership and its 17 participating wholesaler-distributors donated thousands of plastic desktop barriers, face masks and shields, hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, aprons, vests, and thermometers.

“Wholesaler-distributors continue to step up and lead, from helping Americans get vaccinated to helping communities reopen,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “We are proud to partner with the National League of Cities and eight cities across the country to donate the supplies they need to open community centers, schools, and pop-up vaccination sites.”

"This pandemic has meant significant changes for cities, towns and villages. As local leaders responded and work to reopen, they welcome partnership and collaboration,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. “NLC was proud to bring together these civic-minded companies through our work with the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors with leaders who are committed to keeping their residents safe while reopening and rebuilding their communities.”

Participating wholesaler-distributors:

NAW and NLC announced their partnership earlier this month, committing to provide eight cities with needed PPE and other supplies to help communities reopen. 

NAW previously partnered with NFL stadium vaccination sites to provide over $500,000 worth of PPE in their efforts to vaccinate more than two million people.

