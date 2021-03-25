NAW, Distributors Partner with NFL Stadium Vaccination Sites

Grainger, MSC Industrial, HD Supply and Kimball Midwest are among distributors donating PPE and supplies to NFL teams hosting vaccination sites.

Mar 25th, 2021
NAW
Unnamed

WASHINGTON, DC –The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and wholesaler-distributors across the country today announced a partnership supporting mass vaccination sites at multiple NFL stadiums with donations of needed personal protective equipment and other items, including gloves, sanitizer, pumps, masks, shields, and wipes. The first mass vaccination sites to receive donations were the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz Field. NAW is currently sourcing items for additional teams including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.

“As our country moves to a new phase in our pandemic recovery, it is no surprise that wholesaler-distributors are delivering by donating needed supplies to mass vaccination sites across America,” NAW President and CEO Eric Hoplin said. “NAW and wholesaler-distributors across the country are proud to help NFL teams and vaccination sites because we know how important it is to safely get more shots in arms as we seek to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the past.”

"We are proud to work with NAW and wholesaler-distributors and appreciate their donations that will help us run a successful mass vaccination site at Ford Field," Detroit Lions and Ford Field VP of Operations Todd Argust said. "The importance of getting a vaccine cannot be overstated, and we are pleased to have companies across the country support us in this effort.".

Donated items already in use include more than 300,000 medical gloves, thousands of gallons of sanitizer and sanitizer pumps, thousands of face masks and shields, and thousands of disinfectant wipes.

Participating wholesaler-distributors (as of 3/25, additions to be announced):

