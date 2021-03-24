NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Specialist

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Emily VanDerEems to its team as marketing specialist.

“We are excited to enhance the NetPlus Alliance team with the addition of Emily,” said Jennifer Murphy, president of NetPlus Alliance. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise with email and social media communications to promote NetPlus and support marketing efforts across our distributor and supplier network.”

VanDerEems is a recent graduate of the State University of New York at Geneseo with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. Her areas of study included journalism and media, as well as a minor in psychology, focusing on social influence.

Before joining the NetPlus team, she created brand marketing efforts, corporate communications and video marketing projects for several organizations, including Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“I am looking forward to working with NetPlus Alliance. The team is so focused on helping members grow and succeed,” said VanDerEems. “I want to be an additional outlet and point of contact for members.

VanDerEems also shared, “It’s refreshing and exciting to work for a company with strong values and many women in leadership.”





