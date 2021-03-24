NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Specialist

Emily VanDerEems joins the industrial and contractor supplies buying group to promote NetPlus and support its marketing efforts.

Mar 24th, 2021
NetPlus Alliance
Net Plus Sf

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Emily VanDerEems to its team as marketing specialist.

VanDerEemsVanDerEems“We are excited to enhance the NetPlus Alliance team with the addition of Emily,” said Jennifer Murphy, president of NetPlus Alliance. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise with email and social media communications to promote NetPlus and support marketing efforts across our distributor and supplier network.” 

VanDerEems is a recent graduate of the State University of New York at Geneseo with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. Her areas of study included journalism and media, as well as a minor in psychology, focusing on social influence. 

WATCH - 5 With ID: NetPlus' Dan Judge on Impact of Pandemic Vs Recession

Before joining the NetPlus team, she created brand marketing efforts, corporate communications and video marketing projects for several organizations, including Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“I am looking forward to working with NetPlus Alliance. The team is so focused on helping members grow and succeed,” said VanDerEems. “I want to be an additional outlet and point of contact for members. 

VanDerEems also shared, “It’s refreshing and exciting to work for a company with strong values and many women in leadership.”


NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 180 manufacturers on behalf of nearly 400 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices. Learn more about NetPlus Alliance at netplusalliance.com.

