NetPlus Members Expect Significant Post-Pandemic Gains

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance distributor members are optimistic about 2021 sales compared with 2020, according to the latest NetPlus Alliance quarterly Industry Outlook survey.

The NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook is a quarterly report based on a survey of NetPlus distributor members that tracks business results and trends in the industrial and contractor supply markets. The survey was completed in February 2021 and the outlook was based on fourth-quarter 2020 sales results.

The report found that over one-third of distributor members reported significant declines in 2020 compared with 2019, with another 20 percent reporting moderate declines. Reasons for the decrease in sales included plant closures, the economy, political uncertainty, the oil and gas downturn and COVID-19. Interestingly, 14 percent of distributors reported a significant increase in sales, with another 11 reporting moderate gains. Of those that reported gains, reasons were usually sector- or category-specific, including:

Increase in residential construction

Rise of online sales

Recession-proof product lines

Increase in healthcare and medical sales

Expanded product lines and inventory

Distributors forecast moderate sales growth for the first half of 2021, due to lingering market uncertainty. That said, 66 percent of respondents forecast moderate to significant gains for 2021, as sales activity increases along with vaccine distribution.

“There does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said NetPlus Alliance Founder and Chairman Dan Judge. “All of the safety steps we’ve taken, as well as vaccination programs, are fueling a reopening of our society. I think 2021 will have a nice rebound and my forecast is for our group purchases to grow 10-15% over 2020.”

Most members anticipate pent-up demand in 2021 but note that supply bottlenecks and sales force attrition may continue to be problematic. Regarding recovery efforts, distributor members plan to improve internal processes to become more efficient in the coming months. Other initiatives include:

Using enhanced technology for growth

Adding sales and support staff

Introducing new product lines and categories

