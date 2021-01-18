NetPlus Transitions Ownership to President Jennifer Murphy

The event signals the fifth generation of family ownership.

Jan 18th, 2021
NetPlus Alliance
Net Plus Sf

LOCKPORT, NY — On Jan. 1, NetPlus Alliance Founder and Chairman Dan Judge transitioned ownership of the industrial and contractor supplies buying group to President Jennifer Murphy. The event signals the fifth generation of family ownership.

MurphyMurphy“After an unprecedented year in our industry, our team has played through the challenges and positioned NetPlus for accelerated growth,” Murphy said. “I am proud to be the fifth-generation President of a 150-year-old family business that started in distribution and look forward to continuing our core purpose of helping businesses succeed.”

Judge’s role in the organization won’t change with the ownership transition, and he will remain involved in the business as Chairman. “I am very pleased that my daughter Jennifer is now the sole owner of NetPlus,” Judge said, “a position that she has certainly earned since becoming President in 2013, growing the company 111 percent since then, and building one of the best teams in the industry.”

“Just as our distributor members, many of which are family-owned, must implement a succession plan to ensure the future of their organization, I started planning for this transition in 2013, when Jennifer was named President,” Judge said. 

The ownership transfer to Murphy began in 2015, and the final transfer took place in January 2021. Building this succession plan early on allowed for an effective transition of responsibilities to build confidence in NetPlus Alliance’s stakeholders for the continued success of the company.

That success led to NetPlus Alliance being recognized in 2020 with the Family Business Award, presented by Buffalo Business First. The award honors family-owned businesses in Western New York that exhibit excellence, innovation, ethics and philanthropy, and contribute to the strength of the region.

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 170 manufacturers on behalf of more than 380 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices. Learn more about NetPlus Alliance at netplusalliance.com or call 716-438-2014.

