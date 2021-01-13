AD Elects its 2021 Board of Directors

Find out who AD's member-owners elected as the buying group's 12 new leaders for the new year.

Jan 13th, 2021
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Ad Safsd4

WAYNE, PA — AD is announcing that its member-owners have elected two new directors and reelected one director to its 2021 LLC board of directors. More than 120 of AD’s 850 member companies provide leadership on corporate and divisional boards and committees.

Members select AD’s board of directors through a highly participatory process that is led by the board’s nominating & governance committee and includes an open nomination period. Prior to this year’s election, AD’s owner-members had an opportunity to see and hear from this year’s slate of candidates at an all-member Zoom town hall.

Watch — 5 Minutes With ID: AD's Jack Templin

AD’s two newly-elected directors are Steve Drummond, president of Source Atlantic and Dr. Don McNeeley, chairman & CEO of Chicago Tube & Iron. Lenin Juarez, managing partner at Action Gypsum Supply, LP, was reelected by the membership.

Drummond leads Source Atlantic, a Canada-based leading distributor of industrial supplies, safety and electrical products, plumbing and heating equipment and other products. Drummond was chairman of the board of Independent Distributors, Inc. prior to its merger with AD in April 2019. He is also president of Petroservice Ltd., which provides construction, maintenance and supply of materials for the petroleum industry, and has served on several other industry and community boards.  

“It’s a great privilege to be elected to the board by the members of AD,” Drummond said. “I’m looking forward to serving with my fellow board members and the AD leadership team to help us all continue to innovate for the future of independent distributors.”

2021 Ad Llc Board Imagea

As chairman and CEO of Chicago Tube and Iron, McNeeley oversees the steel distribution, fabrication and engineering company that was founded in 1914. He also serves on the board of directors for Saulsbury Industries and Vail Rubber Works and is a clinical professor at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Mathematics.

“I’m grateful to AD’s member-owners for this opportunity to serve,” McNeeley said. “AD makes such a positive impact for my company and so many others. I’m pleased to be able to give back and contribute to the success of all our independents across our channels.”

After having served on the AD LLC Board of Directors since 2013, Russ Visner has retired. Visner, co-chair of the board of Etna Supply, held the AD lead director role during 2018 and 2019, and served audit committee on the AD Plumbing Division board.

Bill Weisberg, AD’s chairman and CEO, said he is fortunate to work alongside the very best leaders committed to independent distributors.

“Every member who wants to serve on our boards and committees– regardless of their company’s size, vertical, or how long they’ve been with AD - has the opportunity to do so,” Weisberg said. “We believe everyone has something important to contribute. The deep commitment these directors demonstrate through their eagerness to serve and participate is incredibly inspiring. Our corporate board, divisional boards and committees, with the support and advocacy our AD team, are totally dedicated to a solid future for our community of more than 850 independents.”

The members of the 2021 AD LLC Board of Directors are:

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 850-plus independent member owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

