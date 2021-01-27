Snap-on Veteran Carr to Lead AD's Industrial & Safety and Safety Network Units

Carr brings more than 30 years of industrial MRO and safety channel experience, most recently serving as VP of Snap-On Industrial Brands.

Jan 27th, 2021
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

WAYNE, PA — AD announced Wednesday that as of Feb. 16, 2021, industry veteran Mike Carr will be leading AD’s Industrial and Safety - U.S. and Safety Network divisions. Carr brings more than 30 years of experience in the industrial MRO and safety channels, and most recently served at AD supplier partner, Snap-on, as vice president of Snap-on Industrial Brands. He’ll report to Electrical and Industrial Business Unit President and Chief Programs Officer Jack Templin.

CarrCarr“Mike brings extensive experience and a shared passion for working with independent distributors,” Templin said. “He’ll be a powerful leader to drive financial performance for these divisions, cultivate relationships with members and suppliers, and collaborate with our divisional boards and committees.”

In addition to his experience working with independents as a supplier, Carr has served on the executive committee and as president of the Industrial Supply Association, and as chair of the ISA Educational Foundation.

With member participation a keystone of AD’s approach, representatives of both the ISD-U.S. and Safety Network divisions were asked to serve on the selection committee and provide feedback. 

David Ruggles, president of third-generation family-owned Martin Supply, serves as chair of AD’s Industrial & Safety–U.S. Division board of directors.  “Through my interactions with Mike as a supplier and in his leadership positions at the Industrial Supply Association, I’ve seen him exhibit a true commitment to partnering with our members to continue our positive growth trend,” Ruggles said. “I’m looking forward to working with him in this new capacity.” 

WATCH: AD's Jack Templin stops by to chat about the group's increased role amid the pandemic in a recent "5 Minutes With ID" episode.

Burk Shaw, president of member company goSafe, serves as chair of AD’s newest division, Safety Network, which will also to be overseen by Carr. “Our members are thrilled to begin this new chapter at AD with a leader like Mike who stood out among the candidates as an incredible expert, leader and partner,” Shaw said.

Carr expressed gratitude at the opportunity to join the AD community. “I’ve seen firsthand how the partnership between AD’s members and suppliers help them both surpass the market,” he said, “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to take this role where I can further facilitate those relationships for the good of our divisions’ independent members.”

