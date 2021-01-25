AD Forms Canada Business Unit

The establishment of AD Canada culminates 28 years of AD's commitment to Canadian independent distributors.

Jan 25th, 2021
WAYNE, PA — With 28 years of commitment to Canadian independent distributors, and as a sign of its focus on further investment in the Canadian market, AD announced it has made the strategic decision to establish AD Canada as a distinct business unit, serving the more than 150 members of its three Canada-based divisions.

Press Release Ad Canada ImageThe move will empower a strong Canadian-based leader to oversee, unify and grow AD’s Canadian business. Rob Dewar, current president of the Industrial & Safety-Canada Division, is being promoted to president of AD Canada. He is charged with leading more than 20 full-time Canadian-based associates supporting AD’s Electrical-Canada, Industrial & Safety-Canada, and Canada Plumbing & Heating divisions, as well as the AD Canada Warehouse and Meeting Center that opened in summer of 2020. Dewar, who is based in Mississauga, will now report to Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg.

“Establishing the AD Canada business unit is a very clear signal that our leadership and board of directors are committed to the continued growth of our members and supplier partners in the Canadian market,” Weisberg said. “Putting Rob at the helm and having him report directly to me further underscores our unwavering commitment. Rob is a high-performing executive who produces results and he’s the right leader for this next chapter.”

Dewar joined AD following its merger with IDI in 2019. Since then, he and his team have enhanced supplier programs, welcomed new members and supplier partners, relocated to a new, larger warehouse facility, and delivered on and exceeded business plans.

“I’m looking forward to learning from and collaborating with our Canadian members and suppliers to maximize this new business unit’s support to the AD community in Canada, and further leverage our warehouse across our divisions, all so we can help our independent members continue to successfully compete and grow,” Dewar said.

AD LLC Board Director Tim Horsman, president and CEO of Canada-based E.B. Horsman & Son, sees multiple benefits of one AD Canada for members.

“Our Canadian businesses continue to grow organically and through acquisition, so bringing our AD Canada team together as a strategic business unit in our new Ontario head office and distribution center is a natural next step,” Horsman said. “This strategy reinforces AD’s commitment to Canada and unifies our cross-divisional talent in areas like leadership, sales, marketing and operations as one team to serve our members and supplier partners across our Electrical, Plumbing & Heating and Industrial & Safety divisions.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 850-plus independent member-owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

