AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting

WAYNE, PA — AD’s Industrial & Safety - U.S. Division hosted its 2021 Virtual AD Spring Network Meeting March 16-17, welcoming over 300 member attendees. While the meeting itself took place over two days, AD hosted weekly strategic supplier webinars leading up to and after the meeting, where AD members heard updates from AD supplier partners on market conditions, plans to grow with AD and opportunities available in areas like training and supplier promotions.

Attendees also participated in a divisional member business meeting and network meetings. Networks are a cornerstone of AD’s model, bringing together non-competing member peers to share best practices and problem solve. The ISD-U.S. Division’s 167 members participate in 15 network groups.

The gathering opened with an update where Jack Templin, president of the Electrical & Industrial Business Unit and chief programs officer, welcomed President of the ISD - U.S. Division Michael Carr to the AD family after Carr joined in February.

Carr shared AD’s 2020 ISD - U.S. financial results, outlook for the year and updates on important programs and services offered including warehousing and redistribution. Tim Babcock, director of member development and Brian Carroll, VP of supplier relations, highlighted for members the pandemic initiatives AD launched to support members and enable them to maximize earnings, including a community message board to facilitate online collaboration and real-time business intelligence reporting.

Despite the challenges the AD community experienced in 2020, the division’s conversion campaign stayed strong. The conversion campaign is designed to encourage AD members to convert business to AD supplier partners, which in turn encourages suppliers to enhance programs for AD members. In the five years since its inception, 2020 saw the closest race between AD networks and resulted in “Network 206” winning the conversion campaign cup with $6 million converted to AD suppliers, across 10 participating members:

Jon Hays, vice president of sales from AHB Tooling & Machinery, Inc., winning network chair, was honored to give the acceptance speech on behalf of the members in his network.

“We have a great group, and everybody does their part,” Hays said. “We encourage everyone to participate because we know it helps support the group and is a win/win for everyone.”

AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg addressed attendees, celebrating members for collectively outperforming the market in 2020 and recognizing their resilience amidst an incredibly challenging year. He made special note of those members who served in AD leadership roles during the pandemic.

“The members of AD’s governing bodies, including the AD LLC Board of Directors, divisional boards and committees, were incredibly generous and effective in their engagement and guidance to our staff and their fellow members, even in the face of challenges in their own lives and business,” Weisberg reflected.

Carr wrapped up the member business meeting by challenging members to continue innovating over the months to come.

“Member engagement with supplier support has led us to an encouraging start to 2021,” he shared. “Let’s keep that going by doing the following: engage, prioritize, utilize. Engage in the programs offered, prioritize our key supplier partners and supplier heroes and finally to utilize new initiatives, like AD member supply.