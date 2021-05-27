AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting

Get a recap of AD's Industrial Industrial & Safety - U.S. division virtual meeting held March 16-17, which welcomed over 300 member attendees.

May 27th, 2021
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
2021 Isd Snm New Bg

WAYNE, PA — AD’s Industrial & Safety - U.S. Division hosted its 2021 Virtual AD Spring Network Meeting March 16-17, welcoming over 300 member attendees. While the meeting itself took place over two days, AD hosted weekly strategic supplier webinars leading up to and after the meeting, where AD members heard updates from AD supplier partners on market conditions, plans to grow with AD and opportunities available in areas like training and supplier promotions.

Attendees also participated in a divisional member business meeting and network meetings. Networks are a cornerstone of AD’s model, bringing together non-competing member peers to share best practices and problem solve.  The ISD-U.S. Division’s 167 members participate in 15 network groups.

The gathering opened with an update where Jack Templin, president of the Electrical & Industrial Business Unit and chief programs officer, welcomed President of the ISD - U.S. Division Michael Carr to the AD family after Carr joined in February.

Carr shared AD’s 2020 ISD - U.S. financial results, outlook for the year and updates on important programs and services offered including warehousing and redistribution. Tim Babcock, director of member development and Brian Carroll, VP of supplier relations, highlighted for members the pandemic initiatives AD launched to support members and enable them to maximize earnings, including a community message board to facilitate online collaboration and real-time business intelligence reporting.

Despite the challenges the AD community experienced in 2020, the division’s conversion campaign stayed strong. The conversion campaign is designed to encourage AD members to convert business to AD supplier partners, which in turn encourages suppliers to enhance programs for AD members. In the five years since its inception, 2020 saw the closest race between AD networks and resulted in “Network 206” winning the conversion campaign cup with $6 million converted to AD suppliers, across 10 participating members:

Jon Hays, vice president of sales from AHB Tooling & Machinery, Inc., winning network chair, was honored to give the acceptance speech on behalf of the members in his network.

“We have a great group, and everybody does their part,” Hays said. “We encourage everyone to participate because we know it helps support the group and is a win/win for everyone.”

AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg addressed attendees, celebrating members for collectively outperforming the market in 2020 and recognizing their resilience amidst an incredibly challenging year. He made special note of those members who served in AD leadership roles during the pandemic.

“The members of AD’s governing bodies, including the AD LLC Board of Directors, divisional boards and committees, were incredibly generous and effective in their engagement and guidance to our staff and their fellow members, even in the face of challenges in their own lives and business,” Weisberg reflected.

Carr wrapped up the member business meeting by challenging members to continue innovating over the months to come.

“Member engagement with supplier support has led us to an encouraging start to 2021,” he shared. “Let’s keep that going by doing the following: engage, prioritize, utilize. Engage in the programs offered, prioritize our key supplier partners and supplier heroes and finally to utilize new initiatives, like AD member supply.

More in Associations
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
May 12th, 2021
Ad Safsd4
AD Member Sales Grew 14% in Q1
Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 16%.
May 3rd, 2021
Ad Adfga
AD Earns 3rd Straight Philadelphia Top Workplace Award
The honor is based upon an anonymous survey measuring drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.
Apr 28th, 2021
Save The Date Card
STAFDA Unveils 2021 Convention Association Speaker
Learn Who Will Help Headline the General Session for STAFDA's 45th annual convention & trade show, to be held Oct.24-26 in Orlando.
Apr 20th, 2021
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Members' Set Single-Month Spending Record in March
It smashed the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative's previous May 2019 record by nearly 4 percent.
Apr 16th, 2021
Amt Sdfa
AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman
See who leads the Association for Manufacturing Technology in 2021-2022
Apr 13th, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Group Honors its Distributors & Suppliers of the Year
See which companies earned the cooperative's top honors.
Apr 12th, 2021
Ad Afasfd
AD Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer
Marty McLaughlin will collaborate with AD's members and boards in identifying new areas of added value.
Apr 4th, 2021
Asgdf
Milwaukee Tool, Associated Builders Form Jobsite Supply Partnership
Through the exclusive partnership, Milwaukee Tool will provide ABC chapters and contractor members with jobsite solutions.
Mar 31st, 2021
Qerfawe
NAHAD Convention Moves From San Diego to Scottsdale
The annual event was previously pushed back from April to June 12-15, and now has a new venue.
Mar 30th, 2021
Ptda Foundation
Nominations Open for PTDA's Inaugural Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award
This award will recognize a young leader who exhibits a true passion for and desire to grow within the power transmission/motion control industry.
Mar 26th, 2021
Asdfas
Web Developer Americaneagle Partners With AD
The partnership will help accelerate AD member distributors into the B2B commerce digital space.
Mar 26th, 2021