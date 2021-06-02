NAW, National League of Cities Launch Partnership to Reopen Communities

The PPE partnership is currently focused on supplying face shields, masks, sanitizer and other needed supplies to eight cities.

Jun 2nd, 2021
NAW
WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) announced a new partnership with the National League of Cities (NLC) to provide small and mid-sized cities with needed supplies and personal protective equipment as they work to boost local vaccination rates, reopen city buildings and community centers, and protect teachers and students returning to classroom instruction. NAW previously partnered with NFL stadium vaccination sites to provide over $500,000 worth of PPE in their efforts to vaccinate more than two million people.

NAW and NLC’s PPE Partnership is currently focused on supplying face shields, masks, sanitizer, and other needed supplies to eight cities: Albany, Ga., East Point, Ga., Framingham, Mass., Hamden, Conn., Nashua, N.H., New London, Conn., Savannah, Ga., and Union City, Ga. These cities will use the supplies to support their efforts to get residents vaccinated through “pop-up” health clinics, provide PPE for classrooms, reopen places of community connection like senior centers, and protect vulnerable populations.

“We are proud to partner with the National League of Cities as we help move the country past the COVID-19 pandemic,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “The distribution industry’s endless generosity has helped so many during this unprecedented year and we are excited to help these cities reopen and thrive.”

“We’re excited to partner with the team at NAW to help our members reopen their cities and get their residents vaccinated,” NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said. “Cities across America have overcome unpredictable challenges throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to be a resource for them as they work to reopen and recover.”

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors is the trade association that represents the entire United States distribution industry, with 30,000+ companies encompassing $6 trillion in GPD.  The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

