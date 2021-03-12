STAFDA Shifts 2021 Convention Location, Dates

Originally set for Nov. 7-9 in Charlotte, NC, the annual event has been moved to Orlando, FL for Oct. 24-26.

Mar 12th, 2021
STAFDA
Save The Date Card W Details

ELM GROVE, WI — The Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) is relocating its 2021 Annual Convention & Trade Show from Charlotte, NC, to Orlando, FL. The Charlotte dates were November 7-9 and the new Orlando dates are Sunday, Oct. 24 - Tuesday, Oct. 26.

STAFDA’s Orlando Convention & Trade Show will be held in the South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). The Trade Show will be in South Hall SA2, the General Session in South Hall SA1, and STAFDA’s educational workshops will take place on the South 200 and 300 Levels.

Save The Date Card W DetailsSTAFDA’s Opening Party will be a dynamite event on Sunday night, October 24:  a joint venue affair at Mario Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games and TopGolf. Both facilities share a common parking lot and it’s only a 7-10 minute walk from the OCCC. They are self-contained facilities with countless entertainment options along with varied food and beverage choices.

The three host hotels for STAFDA attendees will be the Hyatt Regency Orlando, Hilton Orlando, and Rosen Centre. Both the Hyatt and Hilton have raised walkways to the South Concourse and the Rosen Centre is directly across International Drive from the South Concourse.

As the country continues to move forward from the COVID pandemic, Florida, Texas and Indianapolis, IN, are all ‘open’ for business. Countless meetings that were scheduled in cities with tight restrictions — including Las Vegas, Baltimore, and Charlotte — are migrating to these destinations, particularly Orlando. Florida’s Governor and Orlando’s Mayor have developed effective and safe plans to reintroduce live meetings without compromising attendees’ health. The OCCC’s health guidelines are available at www.occc.net/meetingsafely.

Unfortunately, North Carolina’s and the city of Charlotte’s restrictions have made it impossible for STAFDA to plan or move forward with its meeting. Receptions are not allowed;  the 40,000 sf ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center which can normally handle 4,000 people for STAFDA’s General Session is only accepting up to 473 people. 

The physical spacing limits for STAFDA’s educational workshops weren’t doable within the confines of meeting room dimensions. Thus, STAFDA would not be able to hold its General Session, Opening or Closing parties, or educational programs. In addition, manufacturers and buying groups who entertain and hold meetings during the STAFDA Convention would be equally impacted. 

STAFDA is working with the city of Charlotte to push out the 2021 meeting to the Association’s next open year:  2027.

More details on STAFDA’s Orlando meeting will be forthcoming on the Association’s website and in the monthly newsletter.  The Orlando dates do not overlap other industry meetings typically held in the fall so there are no date conflicts.

Onward to Orlando!

STAFDA’s Orlando Convention registration opens Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m. Central from the members-only section of www.stafda.org

For more information, please contact Georgia Foley, CEO, STAFDA, 800/352-2981 or info@stafda.org



WATCH: 5 Minutes with ID: STAFDA CEO Georgia Foley

