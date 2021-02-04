IWDC Launches Product Information Management System

The PIM system is designed to supply IWDC members with enriched product content via a subscription service to support their evolving digital needs.

Feb 4th, 2021
IWDC
Iwdc Logoa

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Independent Welding Distrobutors Cooperative (IWDC) held a Feb. 1 launch webinar that was attended by over 80 Member participants.

“We delivered our initial product content goal of ~8,400 skus across more than two dozen vendors,” stated Frank Kasnick, President & CEO. “We thank our numerous Member companies that collaborated with our staff to build out our PIM structure and also thank those Members who helped pilot the PIM.”

“Our technology partner, Unilog, joined in and helped us demo the PIM, a related Customer Service Representative (CSR) portal and a B2B e-commerce site,” commented Tina Estes, IWDC Chief Information Officer. “Our initial content delivered is just the tip of the iceberg”.

IWDC’s Product Information Management (PIM) system is designed to supply IWDC Member companies with enriched product content, via a subscription service, to support their evolving digital needs. Those digital needs include e-commerce, digital / print catalogs, Member company websites and ERP product structure.

“We were able to share next steps with Members who are ready to plug in and receive product content and we had a robust Q&A session to cap off the webinar,” stated Erica Janas, IWDC Director of Marketing. “We have a lot more to do in 2021, including rolling out phase one of our gas product content in Q1, and we are very excited to start onboarding our participating Members.”

