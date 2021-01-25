NAHAD Postpones 2021 Convention 2 Months to June

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Today, NAHAD leadership announced it will postpone its 2021 Annual Meeting and Convention to now take place June 12-15, 2021 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, CA. Originally scheduled for April 10-13, 2021, NAHAD’s leadership believes this delay will allow more of the NAHAD membership to be able to attend the premier event in the hose and hose accessories distribution industry.

“While we all are eager to get back to face-to-face meetings with our suppliers and customers, we felt this delay was necessary to allow additional time for vaccine distribution and for company travel bans to ease,” said Sam Petillo, president of Singer Equities, Inc., and NAHAD’s 2021 President. “We feel that, by June, there will be a much greater opportunity for the NAHAD community to gather together safely and effectively for our Annual Convention in San Diego.”

On average, NAHAD attracts 1,000 attendees for its Annual Convention each year which includes educational sessions, networking opportunities, and more than 150 exhibits in the Showcase of Hose Solutions. This year, the association is planning an event adhering to social distancing protocols, as well as all San Diego County COVID-19 policies and procedures that are in place at the time of the 2021 Annual Meeting & Convention. The association also has altered its traditional cancellation guidelines, knowing that travel policies continue to change almost daily for many of its 500-member companies.

“We know this year is unlike any other for our attendees, and for the entire industry,” said Molly Alton Mullins, NAHAD’s Executive Vice President. “As a result, we are considering all avenues possible to ensure a successful conference experience. This includes flexible refund policies, as well as looking into alternative venues that meet the needs of the NAHAD Convention, if needed, by June. Communication is paramount in this situation and we are in constant contact with Marriott Marquis management on jurisdictional restrictions in place that impact NAHAD’s Annual Convention.”

More details on NAHAD’s 2021 Annual Convention can be found at www.nahad.org/convention including the agenda, registration information, COVID protocols, and additional details on the Showcase and its refund policies. NAHAD’s leadership will continue to provide updates on developments related to the Annual Meeting & Convention as they occur and encourages members and related parties to provide feedback at mmullins@nahad.org.