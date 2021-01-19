PTDA to Host 1st Virtual Trade Show March 16

CHICAGO — PTDA is hosting its first Virtual Trade Show on March 16, giving power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) manufacturers and distributors the opportunity to focus on PT/MC product knowledge and channel partner relationships.

During the virtual trade show, PTDA manufacturer and associate members will showcase their products through virtual exhibit booths, technical sessions and product demos. Exhibitors can fully engage with virtual show-goers, network with booth visitors, exchange valuable contact and other information in real time. Exhibitors are able to choose from multiple booth designs and customize them to fit their specific needs.

This one-day event is free for distributors to attend to learn about PT/MC products. Throughout the event, exhibitors and distributor attendees will be able to connect through various chat options, including pre-scheduling chat sessions. Attendees will be able to download unlimited materials and information from exhibitors.





“With the travel restrictions many companies are still under, it’s been a challenge to get in front of the people who need to know about the products that will assist their customers in reducing their operating costs and increasing their efficiencies. The inaugural PTDA Virtual Trade Show lets companies like mine reach distributors at a much broader level, connecting with everyone from the procurement VP to the branch manager in one creative, accessible way,” said Bill Fuentes, RBI Bearing Inc.

Access to the show and materials will be available following the event’s conclusion, so attendees will have ample time to gather information and exhibitors will have the opportunity for additional exposure to new and returning customers.

For more information about the PTDA Virtual Trade Show, please visit ptda.org/VirtualTradeShow.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.