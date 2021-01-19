PTDA to Host 1st Virtual Trade Show March 16

Manufacturer and associate members will showcase their products through virtual exhibit booths, technical sessions and product demos.

Jan 19th, 2021
PTDA
Vts Web Banner 648 X212s

CHICAGO — PTDA is hosting its first Virtual Trade Show on March 16, giving power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) manufacturers and distributors the opportunity to focus on PT/MC product knowledge and channel partner relationships.

During the virtual trade show, PTDA manufacturer and associate members will showcase their products through virtual exhibit booths, technical sessions and product demos. Exhibitors can fully engage with virtual show-goers, network with booth visitors, exchange valuable contact and other information in real time. Exhibitors are able to choose from multiple booth designs and customize them to fit their specific needs.

This one-day event is free for distributors to attend to learn about PT/MC products. Throughout the event, exhibitors and distributor attendees will be able to connect through various chat options, including pre-scheduling chat sessions. Attendees will be able to download unlimited materials and information from exhibitors.

Vts Web Banner 648 X212

“With the travel restrictions many companies are still under, it’s been a challenge to get in front of the people who need to know about the products that will assist their customers in reducing their operating costs and increasing their efficiencies. The inaugural PTDA Virtual Trade Show lets companies like mine reach distributors at a much broader level, connecting with everyone from the procurement VP to the branch manager in one creative, accessible way,” said Bill Fuentes, RBI Bearing Inc.

Access to the show and materials will be available following the event’s conclusion, so attendees will have ample time to gather information and exhibitors will have the opportunity for additional exposure to new and returning customers.

For more information about the PTDA Virtual Trade Show, please visit ptda.org/VirtualTradeShow.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

More in Associations
Isa 21 Hero 002
ISA Announces Reimagined Virtual 2021 Convention
Beginning the week of April 19, ISA 21 will be the largest virtual education and networking event for distributors, manufacturers and IMRs.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Nc2020 Looking Forward Logo Virtual
Recapping IBC's 2021 Virtual Conference & Awards
Get the key highlights of the buying group's month-long national conference and learn who took home the annual awards.
Dec 21st, 2020
Blue Ridge
Supply Chain Planning & Pricing Provider Blue Ridge Partners with AD
Blue Ridge delivers a purpose-built planning alternative to ERPs for distributors that improves revenue and increases efficiency.
Dec 18th, 2020
Final Revision 12 10 Naw Web Banner Option2 V2
NAW to Host Digital Summit Jan. 27-28
Held in place of its annual Executive Summit, the Digital Summit has a theme of "Leading in a Time of Transition."
Dec 17th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Raises 2021 Outlook
The association's Q3 sales index halved the year-over-year severity of decline from Q2.
Dec 17th, 2020
Naw Ere
NAW Makes Pair of Leadership Additions
See who NAW appointed as its chief business development and public affairs officers.
Dec 11th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Gains 3 New Members
They include one distributor, one manufacturer and one associate member..
Dec 7th, 2020
Stafdaceo
5 Minutes with ID: STAFDA CEO Georgia Foley
Georgia Foley stops by to chat about how STAFDA managed to pivot its annual convention to a virtual format and what she's hearing from members regarding the economic outlook.
Dec 7th, 2020
Ad Safsd4
AD Appoints New Leader for Bearings & PT Division
Former P.T. International CEO Darin Davenport takes over leadership of AD's Bearings & Power Transmission on Dec. 28.
Dec 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1217645056
Editorial: Buying Groups a Balm Amid Distributors' Pandemic Pains
ID editor Anna Wells recaps her recent discussions with four prominent industrial distribution buying groups and the value of their resources.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Buying Groups
A Group Effort: Industrial Buying Groups Discuss Their Increased Role
Leaders from the industry’s top buying groups weigh in on the unique pressures of the pandemic, and how their member companies are fighting back.
Nov 30th, 2020
Virtual Anaheim Postcard Front
STAFDA Hosts Virtual Convention, Elects New Officers
Get a recap of the group's virtual annual convention, held Nov. 9-10, during which new elected leadership was announced.
Nov 17th, 2020