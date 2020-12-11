NAW Makes Pair of Leadership Additions

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today announced the additions of Dan Schuberth as chief business development officer and William Inman as chief public affairs officer for communications and advocacy to its senior leadership team. The newly created positions will report to NAW President and CEO Eric Hoplin.

“As we position NAW for the future, I am excited to welcome two talented leaders who will help bring our organization to new heights in the coming years,” NAW President and CEO Eric Hoplin said. “Dan and William are important additions that will help us build on NAW’s incredible foundation so that we may continue to be a leading voice for the wholesale distribution industry.”

In his new role as chief business development officer, Schuberth will be responsible for the development and execution of strategic plans to support organizational growth. Schuberth is an experienced operations and human resource management leader with an intimate understanding of the distribution industry. He spent the last twelve years serving in finance, sales, physical distribution, and human resource leadership roles with McMaster-Carr, one of the oldest and largest industrial supply distribution companies in the United States. He most recently served as director of human resources. Schuberth also served five years on the Robbinsville (N.J.) Township Council.

As chief public affairs officer, Inman will build out NAW’s communications, marketing, and advocacy efforts. He most recently served as vice president for external relations at Wells Fargo, managing the company’s relationships with trade groups, think tanks, and advocacy groups while building coalitions and running public affairs campaigns. Previously, Inman served in leadership roles with high profile campaigns and national advocacy groups across the country, overseeing nationwide, multi-million dollar issue advocacy campaigns and managing communications, digital and political efforts.