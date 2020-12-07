PTDA Gains 3 New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, has welcomed three new member companies.

New Distributor Member

TBC, Inc. Texas Bearing Company (Amarillo, TX) is an independent distributor of bearings, power transmission equipment, fluid power components and a full line of screening, crushing, washing and material handling equipment. Their ability to consistently provide unsurpassed service and quality products has helped establish long-term relationships with Texas operations and beyond. With seven stocking locations across Texas, they are able to service a wide array of industries. All locations are on call 24/7/365 for after-hours service. “We have joined PTDA in order to help strengthen our relationships with our existing manufacturers, pursue new relationships and to build on best practices in this ever changing world we are doing business in,” said Berry Smith, president. Learn more at www.texasbearing.com.

New Manufacturer Member

Ewellix USA LLC (Center Valley, PA) is a manufacturer of linear motion components providing state-of-the-art linear solutions designed to increase machine performance, maximize uptime, reduce maintenance, improve safety and save energy. Their focus is to provide high quality products manufactured in the U.S. as well as other factories around the world for a wide range of industries including medical, mobile machinery, auto assembly and many more. They have over 50 years of experience with an engineering team who is always developing new, innovative products with their customer’s individual needs in mind. “At Ewellix, we want to be close to our customer no matter where they are. We joined PTDA to connect with a network of industry leaders to build powerful and long-lasting relationships,” said Tarek Bugaighis, president. Learn more at www.ewellix.com.

New Associate Member

BackboneAI (New York, NY) builds frictionless data networks through intercompany automation, a completely new category of automation. It transforms supplier and customer relationships through real-time data synchronization, fast API connectivity and third-party application and database integration. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Rob Bailey, BackboneAI helps companies work together more efficiently by automating their intercompany data processes and optimizing communication through technology. “It is an honor to be a part of such a prestigious institution,” states Rob Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of BackboneAI. “We look forward to helping PTDA members in bringing new digital transformation solutions to industrial suppliers and distributors.” Learn more at www.backbone.ai.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply to the PT/MC industry.

PTDA is dedicated to providing exceptional networking, targeted education, relevant information and leading-edge business tools to help distributors and manufacturers meet marketplace demands competitively and profitably. For more information, call +1.312.516.2100, visit ptda.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.