ISA Announces Reimagined Virtual 2021 Convention

ISA has broken down its 100-year-old convention format, rebuilt it with a fresh perspective and pumped up the volume for 2021. Beginning the week of April 19th, ISA 21 will be the largest virtual education and networking event for Distributors, Manufacturers, and IMR’s, allowing you to expose and align your entire company at once, and at an affordable price.

At ISA 21, you’ll attend in the ways that best fit you. With over 20+ educational sessions based on the industry’s drivers of success and 6 different types of networking opportunities, you’ll have the ability to tailor your ISA experience based on your company’s needs.

Gone are the days of the all-encompassing “check-the-box” booth session. ISA 21 will feature multiple networking opportunities, from private meetings, to topic related round-tables and more. ISA will also introduce: Launch Pad – an interactive platform where new ideas are launched. Companies can now broadcast innovative and relevant updates to the Channel and attendees will get a first access look at what’s new in 2021.

“For ISA 21, we’ve built an event that you can customize for every person in your organization. By taking the guesswork out of employee development, we’ve made sure every CEO can register their entire team to access the strategies, tools, and education they need to succeed in 2021 and beyond. This is truly a new way to convention.” – Edward Gerber, President & CEO, ISA

ISA 21 will still have the inspiring keynote sessions you’ve always enjoyed, as well as education on Virtual Selling, D&I and Talent Recruitment, Marketing – The New Sales Engine, Channel Analytics, as well as the End User Perspective and much more. There will also be educational tracks specifically geared towards young emerging talent in the industry.

“This is the event to include your next-gen talent. The industry expertise and relevant education are reasons to make sure they’re at ISA 21, and the numerous opportunities they’ll have to hear from industry leaders seal the deal.” – Jeff Bigelow, President, Hubbard Supply Co.

Another new addition this year, ISA is launching a call for presentations in order to expand the depth and breadth of industry knowledge offered to attendees. Click here to apply to be a presenter at ISA 21.

“With all events going virtual right now, ISA is setting a new standard with its innovative approach to ISA 21 and the industry needs to pay attention. I’m proud to be a part of such a forward-thinking, game-changing organization. For me and our company, the decision to attend from a cost perspective is a no-brainer… I can send 5 or 6 of my people for what I would have spent on one for an in-person event. It makes the decision to send everyone an easy one.” – Maria Ford, President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker

With rebuilt and improved networking, expanded education, and the ability to reach the entire channel, ISA 21 empowers you to create a convention experience that best fits your company. Mark your calendars and set your budgets for ISA 21!

You can check out more about ISA 21 here. New updates will be made frequently; make sure to check back in for more!