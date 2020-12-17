NAW to Host Digital Summit Jan. 27-28

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) has announced its first-ever Digital Summit, an event focused on “Leading in a Time of Transition,” to be held January 27–28, 2021. The Digital Summit will be held in place of NAW’s annual Executive Summit. Registration is now open, and a full agenda is available here.

“As the nation faced unprecedented challenges this year, the wholesale distribution industry responded by helping to combat the pandemic and keep the economy going by supplying hospitals, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and companies of all types with the products and goods they needed,” NAW President and CEO Eric Hoplin said. “At the NAW Digital Summit, we’ll showcase the important contributions our members have made to the nation this year and will examine how the pandemic has accelerated change in the economy, and how our members can lead in a time of transition.”

The NAW 2021 Digital Summit’s agenda includes:

Hearing from some of the industry’s leading CEOs from Grainger, Graybar and Cardinal Health about how they pivoted their companies to respond to the pandemic and what they have planned for the year ahead

Learning how the turmoil of 2020 changed the industry in five important ways and what businesses need to do to stay competitive

Growing in uncertain times and how to turn challenges into opportunity and change into competitive advantage when emerging from a crisis

Looking at Amazon and the inside fight to level the B2B playing field

Unveiling the economic outlook for 2021–2022 to help distributors change the course of their business • Understanding the Biden agenda and how it could impact the industry

Networking opportunities with peers to discuss issues impacting business through Discussion Roundtables

Connecting with speakers in the online greenroom or joining our post-event digital chats to go deeper into topics and share insights.

Registration and more information can be found at https://www.naw.org/ds21.

