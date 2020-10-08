NetPlus Reorganizes Staff for 2021

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, a North American industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has restructured the NetPlus team and named several staff promotions. By aligning individual talents and experience with the goals of the NetPlus organization, the team looks to emerge stronger and ready to adapt to the changing needs of the industry.

“Our people and culture are the key to our continued success at NetPlus,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance. “We have always been focused on growth, and this reorganization will enhance the benefits and support that we provide to our membership.”

Shirley Weiland will lead the new Member Services Department with support from Cynthia Mazraani, who was promoted to Director of Member Services and Events. Together they will work with NetPlus distributors and suppliers to ensure their continued success, manage live and virtual training events, and the NetPlus Annual Meeting.

Paul Byrnes now leads the Distributor and Supplier Development Team as Vice President of Member Development, aligning recruiting efforts with product category development and growth goals. Zach Brado was named Vice President of Supplier Development, where he will continue to work with NetPlus manufacturers, wholesalers and business services providers on engagement and strategies for growth. Todd Washburn is now serving in a new role as Vice President of Business Development, focused on facilitating conversions with new and existing distributors.

Molly Greene has been promoted to Director of Marketing and will continue to work with NetPlus preferred suppliers on communications and marketing plans to increase engagement with NetPlus distributors. She will also oversee all aspects of NetPlus marketing, social media, and branding.

Additional staff promotions include Kate Borth to Director of Finance, and Richard Amantia as MIS Director. Both will continue to work directly with Kerry Atlas, the Vice President of Finance and Operations.

“Our core focus as a group is to help businesses succeed,” Murphy said. “These promotions and new roles will align the NetPlus team’s skills and experience more closely with what we need to help our distributors and suppliers grow together.”

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 170 manufacturers on behalf of more than 380 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices. Learn more about NetPlus Alliance at netplusalliance.com or call 716-438-2014.