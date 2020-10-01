Registration Opens for STAFDA's Virtual Convention & Trade Show, Nov. 9-10

ELM GROVE, WI — Surf’s Up for STAFDA’s Virtual Anaheim Convention & the 24 Hours of STAFDA Trade Show, Nov. 9-10. Registration is now open for this unique industry opportunity from the members-only section of www.stafda.org where a complete event agenda, answers to frequently asked questions, and a brief video description of how it will work can be found under the Convention tab.

The Virtual Anaheim show kicks off with Monday morning’s General Session featuring State-of-the-Industry speeches before keynote speaker, Silicon Valley icon, Guy Kawasaki, talks LIVE from his office in Northern California. Kawasaki is currently the chief evangelist for Canva, an online graphics design service, but formerly held the same title with Apple. He’ll focus on one of his books, Enchantment, and how to bring about a voluntary, enduring, and delightful change in other people.

During the lunch break, The Acoustix, will take member requests LIVE via text and email, then sing the songs to make it an all request show.

Onward to “24 hours of STAFDA” for the Trade Show! As an international association spanning countless time zones, STAFDA’s Trade Show will begin at 12:30 p.m. (Central) and run through 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Beginning in mid-October attendees may schedule appointments with exhibitors via the Networking Center, plan on attending live demos, or set up group conversations. Exhibitors may also request appointments with attendees. Distributors also have the option of popping into a booth and looking around, just like they’d do at an in-person show. Manufacturers will manage their own virtual booths to offer show specials, schedule Zoom-like meetings, and upload demos and videos.

Wondering how it will all work? Please watch this brief video discussion (https://vimeo.com/463179779).





STAFDA Virtual Anaheim and the 24 Hours of STAFDA - How will it work from STAFDA on Vimeo.

When the Trade Show ends, STAFDA’s economist, Alan Beaulieu, will present his program and cover COVID’s impact on global markets and the time frame to a full economic recovery as the first of several Educational Workshops. Following Beaulieu, additional speakers will simultaneously be presented for 90 minutes: Ken Brown (Sales Compensation Plans); Ian Heller (10 Commandments of Distributor Marketing); Andrew Johnson (The Modern Distributor: A Digital Transformation); Daniel Lemin (Talk Triggers: Word of Mouth Marketing); Steve Martin/Greg Knight (Financial Strategies Post-COVID) and Jim Pancero (How to Accelerate your Competitive Advantage). Workshops will be recorded so attendees can view all six of them on demand for 30 days.

At the conclusion of the workshops, 2020 STAFDA President, Greg Hughes, will pass the gavel to incoming 2021 STAFDA President, Brian Gersten, On Time Supply, Suffern, NY, and offer closing remarks.

Registration for STAFDA’s Virtual Anaheim Convention & Trade Show is from the members-only section of www.stafda.org. You must be a member to participate.

For more information on the STAFDA Convention & Trade Show or membership, please contact Catherine Usher, cusher@stafda.org, 262/784-4774 or 800/352-2981.