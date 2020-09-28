NAHAD Launches Fab Guides on NAHAD Academy

NAHAD has converted its Hose Assembly Fabrication Guides into a series of interactive courses. Get the details here.

Sep 28th, 2020
NAHAD
Gsdgasd

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution, NAHAD, has announced its Hose Assembly Fabrication Guides have been converted to a series of interactive courses now available on their e-Learning platform, NAHAD Academy. Newly-updated and conveniently accessible via an online learning experience, these courses are designed to support employees’ knowledge and use of proper methods and techniques for hose fabrication. Upon successful completion of the course material and learning assessment, employees will be certified for up to three-years in hose fabrication best practices.

Nahad“NAHAD members deserve not only the best industry training, but also state of the art and conveniently accessible applications, handbooks, and e-learning programs to further their education and CE requirements,” said Molly Alton Mullins, NAHAD Executive Vice President. “NAHAD offers its members many educational opportunities, including Regional Training. This, combined with the power of NAHAD Academy and the recently re-released Fabrication Guides and courses, affords members anytime, anywhere access to quality and relevant digital training.”

NAHAD’s Hose Assembly Fabrication Guides and courses cover industry regulations and requirements for the assembly and application of Composite, Hydraulic, Corrugated, Industrial and Fluoropolymer hose types. Three of five courses are available today, with Industrial expected in early October and Fluoropolymer to follow soon. NAHAD will also provide Spanish translations for Hydraulic and Industrial Fabrication courses later in October.

“We are excited about the long-awaited update and release of the Fabrication Guides and courses on NAHAD Academy,” says Joanna Truitt, NAHAD Director of Training, and the Hose Safety Institute. “They truly are a great addition to our existing course material and professional development learning tracks.”

For more information on NAHAD Academy and the new Fabrication Guides, visit www.nahad.org/academy.

More in Associations
Naw
NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO
Eric Hoplin, head of external relations for Wells Fargo in Washington DC, will take over NAW leadership on Oct. 19.
Sep 9th, 2020
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus' 2020 Annual Meeting Goes Virtual
A partnership with BlueVolt will offer attendees robust online training during the Oct. 22-23 event.
Sep 8th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Naw Ere
NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights
With cash-flow tight for many companies, the partnership provides wholesaler-distributors with access to data and insights to better manage the COVID-19 economy.
Sep 2nd, 2020
1
AD's New Safety Network Unit Now Official
AD and SafetyNetwork have finalized their merger agreement that was announced in February, resulting in the new safety-dedicated AD unit.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218 1a
PTDA Industry Summit Goes Virtual, Oct. 21-23
Registration is open for the summit, which offers a variety of virtual networking, including one-on-one appointments.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Boosts Rebates Despite Sales Decline
Same-store sales across all AD divisions and countries were down 13 percent in Q2, but the group was able to raise rebate distributions to members.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fgsdgf
Real Results Marketing Rebrands as Distribution Strategy Group
Aligning with its focus and offerings, the firm has also launched a new website.
Jul 31st, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Adds 6 New Members
Four distributors and two manufacturers have joined the fold.
Jul 30th, 2020
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020