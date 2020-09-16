PTDA Report Sees Decline Through Early 2021 Before Lasting Recovery

ITR Economics anticipates that the power transmission industry will be nearly completely recovered from the pandemic’s impact by the end of 2022.

Sep 16th, 2020
PTDA
Ptda Ere

CHICAGO — The second quarter 2020 Sales History & Outlook Report (SHOR) released by the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) continues to indicate the PTDA Distributors and Manufacturer SHOR Index annual averages will decline into early 2021 with subsequent rising trends lasting through at least year-Website Graphic Shorend 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the U.S. and global industrial sectors, bringing challenging conditions in terms of both supply and demand. However, rising leading indicators and government stimulus bode well for the recovery trend. ITR Economics anticipates that the power transmission industry will be nearly completely recovered from the pandemic’s impact by the end of 2022.

The PTDA Business Index for distributors declined in the second quarter of 2020 to 31.3 while the Manufacturer Business Index declined to 25.3. The steep declining trend in the total PTDA Business Index, combined with prior declining trends in US and Canadian leading indicators, suggests business cycle decline is ahead for PTDA members during the coming quarters. However, current trends in the U.S. and Canadian leading indicators suggest recovery will take hold in the industrial sector during 2021.

Ptda LogoaPTDA members participating in SHOR receive the results and forecasts through 2022 at no charge after the close of the calendar quarter. For more specifics on the forecast for power transmission/motion control sales through distribution as well as forecasts for manufacturer sales, purchase the 2Q2020 SHOR at ptda.org/SHOR.

The PTDA Business Index is modeled after the widely respected PMI and tracks change in business activity, new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, prices, and backlog in the PT/MC industry to arrive at an overall index. The entire 2Q2020 PTDA Business Index report is available through PTDA’s website at ptda.org/Index.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

More in Economy
I Stock 1006017064 (1)
July US Metalworking Orders Down 14% YoY
Orders, covering metal cutting, forming and fabricating, were down 1.7% from June.
Sep 14th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
OPEC: Pandemic Will Keep Oil Demand Low
The oil cartel cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and 2021.
Sep 14th, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Sept. 9, 2020.
Virus Bill Blocked in Senate
The vote likely ends hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.
Sep 11th, 2020
Ep14tn
COVID's Staying Power Hampers Industrial Purchasing
August purchasing numbers showed V-shaped recoveries in many key sectors, but still lag year-over-year.
Sep 10th, 2020
Warehousesdg
Distributor Pandemic Index Nearly Back to Pre-Pandemic Level
Adjusted for Labor Day, the latest index showed a fourth-straight weekly increase and to a mark in line with that of early March.
Sep 10th, 2020
In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, NE.
US Wholesale Prices Up 0.3% in August Amid Lower Food Costs
The latest producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in July.
Sep 10th, 2020
Workers assemble trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Oct. 27, 2017.
Pandemic Revealed the Cracks in US Manufacturing
Here's how to fix them.
Sep 9th, 2020
Reportcard
US Manufacturing Gets Early Report Card
States were graded on labor, infrastructure, technology and overhead cost.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1023136634 (3)
Germany Machinery Orders Down 16% This Year
Machinery production is likewise expected to drop 17%.
Sep 8th, 2020
Fastener I Stock
August Fastener Distributor Index Falls Back Into Red
The index took a turn for the worse in August despite continued gains in the greater United States manufacturing sector.
Sep 8th, 2020
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2020.
Hopes for Congressional Coronavirus Deal Fade
Expectations that a fifth bipartisan response bill would move ahead have been replaced by genuine pessimism.
Sep 8th, 2020
In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, clients line up outside the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Miss. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment.
US Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.4%
Despite the drop, the economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the nation.
Sep 4th, 2020