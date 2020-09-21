Europe Industrial Distribution Group EPTDA Appoints New Board of Directors

See who leads the EMEA Power Transmission Distributors Association effective Oct. 1.

Sep 21st, 2020
EPTDA (EMEA Power Transmission Distributors Association)
Eptda

EPTDA, the leading executive association for industrial distribution distributors and manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, has announced the appointment of its new 2021-2022 Board of Directors and President, effective Oct. 1.

Bo D 2020 2021 1024x916

The EPTDA Board of Directors is responsible for the following tasks, and representing the interests of the EPTDA members companies:

  • Determine the general direction and policies of the association
  • Constitute the governing body of the association
  • Serve as trustee for all properties and funds
  • Establish a strategic plan
  • Safeguard and promote EPTDA’s brand values and promote awareness of the association
  • Ensure support for the association throughout the industry

To help drive the above objectives and the strategic plan, the EPTDA is also pleased to welcome Des Spillings, Managing Director, Acorn Industrial Services Ltd, UK as its new President. Mr Spillings’ Presidential term will start 1 October 2020 and end in September 2022.

Des Spillings is an experienced leader with over 30 years history of working in the mechanical power transmission industry. Mr Spillings also has a role on the management team of Axel Johnson International – PTS Division. Skilled in Business Planning, Business-to-Business (B2B), Account Management, Engineering, Continuous Improvement and People Leadership, Mr Spillings has been a crucial contributor to the delivery of EPTDA’s 5-Year Strategic Plan. His personal journey, professional network and reputation in the industry mirrors the core values of EPTDA of Open Dialogue, Mutual Respect, Integrity, Honesty, Fairness, Continuous Growth and Continuous Learning. He has served as a volunteer on several committees of EPTDA, most recently as the Chairman of the Distribution Development Committee and Vice President of the EPTDA.

EPTDA is the leading executive association for industrial distribution distributors and manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, setting the highest commercial, environmental, social and ethical standards. Its mission is to advance distribution and strengthen members to be successful, profitable and competitive in a changing market environment. EPTDA vision is to be the leading community in the EMEA region for industrial distribution, as recognized by customers. EPTDA currently has a membership of more than 243 leading companies across 34 countries worldwide, working with some 320,000 employees and representing over €22 billion in annual revenues.

More in Associations
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Naw Ere
NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights
With cash-flow tight for many companies, the partnership provides wholesaler-distributors with access to data and insights to better manage the COVID-19 economy.
Sep 2nd, 2020
1
AD's New Safety Network Unit Now Official
AD and SafetyNetwork have finalized their merger agreement that was announced in February, resulting in the new safety-dedicated AD unit.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218 1a
PTDA Industry Summit Goes Virtual, Oct. 21-23
Registration is open for the summit, which offers a variety of virtual networking, including one-on-one appointments.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Boosts Rebates Despite Sales Decline
Same-store sales across all AD divisions and countries were down 13 percent in Q2, but the group was able to raise rebate distributions to members.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fgsdgf
Real Results Marketing Rebrands as Distribution Strategy Group
Aligning with its focus and offerings, the firm has also launched a new website.
Jul 31st, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Adds 6 New Members
Four distributors and two manufacturers have joined the fold.
Jul 30th, 2020
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Joins AD's Industrial and Safety Division
The distributor was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015.
Jul 27th, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218
PTDA Cancels October In-Person Industry Summit
The association is looking into virtual networking opportunities for the same week, Oct. 21-24.
Jul 23rd, 2020