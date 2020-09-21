Europe Industrial Distribution Group EPTDA Appoints New Board of Directors

EPTDA, the leading executive association for industrial distribution distributors and manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, has announced the appointment of its new 2021-2022 Board of Directors and President, effective Oct. 1.





The EPTDA Board of Directors is responsible for the following tasks, and representing the interests of the EPTDA members companies:

Determine the general direction and policies of the association

Constitute the governing body of the association

Serve as trustee for all properties and funds

Establish a strategic plan

Safeguard and promote EPTDA’s brand values and promote awareness of the association

Ensure support for the association throughout the industry

To help drive the above objectives and the strategic plan, the EPTDA is also pleased to welcome Des Spillings, Managing Director, Acorn Industrial Services Ltd, UK as its new President. Mr Spillings’ Presidential term will start 1 October 2020 and end in September 2022.

Des Spillings is an experienced leader with over 30 years history of working in the mechanical power transmission industry. Mr Spillings also has a role on the management team of Axel Johnson International – PTS Division. Skilled in Business Planning, Business-to-Business (B2B), Account Management, Engineering, Continuous Improvement and People Leadership, Mr Spillings has been a crucial contributor to the delivery of EPTDA’s 5-Year Strategic Plan. His personal journey, professional network and reputation in the industry mirrors the core values of EPTDA of Open Dialogue, Mutual Respect, Integrity, Honesty, Fairness, Continuous Growth and Continuous Learning. He has served as a volunteer on several committees of EPTDA, most recently as the Chairman of the Distribution Development Committee and Vice President of the EPTDA.

EPTDA is the leading executive association for industrial distribution distributors and manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, setting the highest commercial, environmental, social and ethical standards. Its mission is to advance distribution and strengthen members to be successful, profitable and competitive in a changing market environment. EPTDA vision is to be the leading community in the EMEA region for industrial distribution, as recognized by customers. EPTDA currently has a membership of more than 243 leading companies across 34 countries worldwide, working with some 320,000 employees and representing over €22 billion in annual revenues.