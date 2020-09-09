NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW),announced the appointment of Eric Hoplin as chief executive officer, effective Oct. 19. As announced in February, current CEO Dirk Van Dongen will retire after a 41-year tenure leading the organization.

“Throughout the pandemic and recession, wholesaler-distributors have kept America’s supply-chain running, ensuring businesses have the goods they need to serve their customers,” Hoplin said. “I am honored and excited to join NAW and to advocate on some of the most important issues facing this critical industry. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been the hallmark under Dirk Van Dongen’s leadership at NAW.”

“I am delighted to welcome Eric to NAW, and I am confident he is the right person to lead the organization forward,” said Van Dongen. “Eric is an incredibly talented executive and demonstrated leader who understands the real challenges facing American workers and businesses in the current crisis and beyond.”

Doug York, Chairman of the NAW Board and CEO of Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply said, “Eric is the right leader for NAW. He has a compelling vision to guide the organization and our industry into the future, standing on the shoulders of Dirk and the incredible NAW team.”

Hoplin currently serves as Head of External Relations for Wells Fargo & Company in Washington, D.C. In this role, Hoplin has served as an ambassador for Wells Fargo, leading a team that drives the company’s reputation and policy priorities by partnering with NGOs, think tanks, trade associations, advocacy groups, academic institutions, and charitable organizations.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Hoplin served as the executive director at the Financial Services Roundtable (now BPI), a trade association representing the CEOs of the nation’s largest financial services companies. Prior to that, Hoplin worked in management consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton where he helped senior leaders across the government solve their most vexing challenges. Earlier in his career, Hoplin worked in politics, supporting a number of congressional, gubernatorial, and Presidential campaigns.

A Minnesota native, Hoplin holds a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University, an M.B.A. from Augsburg College, a B.A. in political science and communications from St. Olaf College, and a certificate in Change Management from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He serves on the boards of the Trust for the National Mall and the Reagan Ranch.

NAW is the largest distribution public policy association in the United States that represents wholesaler-distributors and a federation of international, national, regional, state and local associations and their member firms.