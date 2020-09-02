NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights

With cash-flow tight for many companies, the partnership provides wholesaler-distributors with access to data and insights to better manage the COVID-19 economy.

Sep 2nd, 2020
NAW
Naw Ere

WASHINGTON — The National Association of WholesalerDistributors (NAW) has partnered with business intelligence experts, Creditsafe USA, to provide comprehensive and innovative credit management, compliance, and commercial data solutions to the wholesale distribution industry.

“This new partnership provides unprecedented access to the data our industry needs in the areas of business intelligence, credit management, compliance, and data,” said Dirk Van Dongen, NAW President & CEO. “It is one more way that we can help wholesaler-distributors make smarter and more informed decisions, especially in light of the current pandemic.”

Creditsafe USA was chosen as NAW’s business intelligence partner due to their extensive database, integrated solutions, and real-time reporting that will allow wholesaler-distributors access to powerful commercial insights. Companies that take advantage of this partnership will be able to leverage data, analysis, and metrics which will provide them a competitive advantage as well as a better understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting their individual customers.

“We are ecstatic to partner with an organization like NAW,” remarked Creditsafe USA and Asia CEO Matthew Debbage. “Their industry will enjoy unique access to our ability to automate and integrate data and decision making into their existing credit and collection processes, as well as to our industry leading COVID-19 Impact Score and Credit Risk Score.”

The NAW partnership provides access to Creditsafe’s Stay Safe Program which was developed in response to the pandemic to help every US business have greater access to commercial data so that they could make smarter business decisions. As part of this launch, NAW and Creditsafe are hosting a “Cash is King… again” education series that includes research reports, videos, and webinars focused on credit and finance challenges and opportunities for the wholesale distribution industry. “We are always looking to help wholesaler-distributors be more innovative and to provide them with the best tools available on the market today,” stated Van Dongen, “Creditsafe USA fits that criteria, and we are confident that this partnership will be extremely beneficial to our industry for years to come.”

Creditsafe is the world's most used supplier of company credit reports. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is changing the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Creditsafe's global database is one of the most rapidly expanding in the industry and also one of the most comprehensive. Each day over 500,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to gather strategic, insightful business information. Creditsafe's database is updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. In 99.9% of the cases, reports requested by customers are delivered instantly. Over 40 percent of Creditsafe's customers leverage the company's internationally reporting capabilities.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is the national voice of the wholesale distribution industry in Washington, DC. NAW provides high value to its members and the wholesale distribution industry by advocating the interests of distribution companies before the government; providing groundbreaking, distribution-specific research and strategic management best practices via conferences, publications and webcasts; and providing products and services highly valued by industry peers. Learn more about NAW at http://www.naw.org.     

More in Associations
Ad Safsd
AD Boosts Rebates Despite Sales Decline
Same-store sales across all AD divisions and countries were down 13 percent in Q2, but the group was able to raise rebate distributions to members.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fgsdgf
Real Results Marketing Rebrands as Distribution Strategy Group
Aligning with its focus and offerings, the firm has also launched a new website.
Jul 31st, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Adds 6 New Members
Four distributors and two manufacturers have joined the fold.
Jul 30th, 2020
ISA President &amp; CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA&apos;s John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens&apos; Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020
B&amp;d Industrial
B&D Industrial Joins AD's Industrial and Safety Division
The distributor was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015.
Jul 27th, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218
PTDA Cancels October In-Person Industry Summit
The association is looking into virtual networking opportunities for the same week, Oct. 21-24.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Unnamed
ISA Announces 3 Virtual 2020 Events
ISA has a series of upcoming virtual events available for your employees to engage, learn and lead.
Jul 20th, 2020
Asdfsa
Following California Shutdown, STAFDA Cancels 2020 Convention
Until Wednesday, it was the last 2020 industrial products convention/expo still on as scheduled.
Jul 15th, 2020
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Announces New Regional Sales Manager
Vic Wilson joined the group as the southern regional sales manager, extensive knowledge of welding, welding supplies and gases to the role.
Jul 15th, 2020
Net Plus New Website
NetPlus Alliance Launches Updated Website
The updated site was designed to help distributors and suppliers access resources for growth in challenging times.
Jul 14th, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020