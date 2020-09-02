NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights

WASHINGTON — The National Association of WholesalerDistributors (NAW) has partnered with business intelligence experts, Creditsafe USA, to provide comprehensive and innovative credit management, compliance, and commercial data solutions to the wholesale distribution industry.

“This new partnership provides unprecedented access to the data our industry needs in the areas of business intelligence, credit management, compliance, and data,” said Dirk Van Dongen, NAW President & CEO. “It is one more way that we can help wholesaler-distributors make smarter and more informed decisions, especially in light of the current pandemic.”

Creditsafe USA was chosen as NAW’s business intelligence partner due to their extensive database, integrated solutions, and real-time reporting that will allow wholesaler-distributors access to powerful commercial insights. Companies that take advantage of this partnership will be able to leverage data, analysis, and metrics which will provide them a competitive advantage as well as a better understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting their individual customers.

“We are ecstatic to partner with an organization like NAW,” remarked Creditsafe USA and Asia CEO Matthew Debbage. “Their industry will enjoy unique access to our ability to automate and integrate data and decision making into their existing credit and collection processes, as well as to our industry leading COVID-19 Impact Score and Credit Risk Score.”

The NAW partnership provides access to Creditsafe’s Stay Safe Program which was developed in response to the pandemic to help every US business have greater access to commercial data so that they could make smarter business decisions. As part of this launch, NAW and Creditsafe are hosting a “Cash is King… again” education series that includes research reports, videos, and webinars focused on credit and finance challenges and opportunities for the wholesale distribution industry. “We are always looking to help wholesaler-distributors be more innovative and to provide them with the best tools available on the market today,” stated Van Dongen, “Creditsafe USA fits that criteria, and we are confident that this partnership will be extremely beneficial to our industry for years to come.”

Creditsafe is the world's most used supplier of company credit reports. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is changing the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Creditsafe's global database is one of the most rapidly expanding in the industry and also one of the most comprehensive. Each day over 500,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to gather strategic, insightful business information. Creditsafe's database is updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. In 99.9% of the cases, reports requested by customers are delivered instantly. Over 40 percent of Creditsafe's customers leverage the company's internationally reporting capabilities.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is the national voice of the wholesale distribution industry in Washington, DC. NAW provides high value to its members and the wholesale distribution industry by advocating the interests of distribution companies before the government; providing groundbreaking, distribution-specific research and strategic management best practices via conferences, publications and webcasts; and providing products and services highly valued by industry peers. Learn more about NAW at http://www.naw.org.