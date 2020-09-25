IDCO Appoints 3 New Board Members

See who was newly-elected to the board of the hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products distribution co-op.

Sep 25th, 2020
Industrial Distributor Cooperative
Bod Post

Industrial Distributor Cooperative (IDCO) announced three newly-elected board members earlier this week

MortensenMortensenMike Mortensen is Chief Operations Officer for Alaska Rubber Group (ARG) headquartered in Anchorage, AK, and is also currently serving as general manager of ARG’s Anchorage facility. As such he oversees all operations for the company. Mike started with Alaska Rubber in 1994 and has held almost every position within the company. He was involved in the transformation of ARG into an employee-owned company in 2006, the acquisition of ARG’s Fairbanks Alaska store, green fielding two additional locations in Alaska, the 2013 acquisition of five additional locations in Washington State, and the formation of ARG.  Mike currently serves as secretary of the ARG Board of Directors and has also served on the NAHAD Standard Committee since 2018, the IDCO Product Advisory Council since 2019, and most recently the IDCO Technology Committee.

Melton-HaleMelton-HaleMary Melton-Hale has served as Group President of Cross Company Hose & Fittings headquartered Asheville, NC since 2017, and previously served as the firm’s general manager for 10 years. Prior to that, she worked at Asheville Hose & Equipment for more than 20 years, where she steadily advanced her career from warehouse and inside sales roles to vice president of operations and eventually president. Mary currently serves on the Parker Fluid Connector Group Distributor Advisory Council and previously served on its Retail Advisory Council. She was also active in the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association where she served as secretary, treasurer, vice president, president and chairman of Scholarship and Fundraising Committees.

SlavinskasSlavinskasRe-elected to IDCO’s board for a second term is Lee Slavinskas, President of River Bend Hose Specialty Inc., located in South Bend, IN. Lee has worked in the hose and rubber industry for 45 years. He began his career as an office sales engineer for Gates Rubber Company where he was subsequently promoted to field sales engineer covering metro Chicago and northern Illinois. At the time, Lee was the youngest person that Gates had ever put into a field sales position. He was then transferred to South Bend, IN to cover the northern Indiana and southern Michigan region. Lee then moved to E. James Co. where he was promoted to National Industrial Sales Manager. While in South Bend, he eventually joined River Bend Hose, IDCO’s 2015 Member of the Year. For many years, Lee has supported his community by serving on many boards outside of the industry and for various organizations.

IDCO is the premier co-op for independent distributors serving the industrial community with hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products.

More in Associations
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus' 2020 Annual Meeting Goes Virtual
A partnership with BlueVolt will offer attendees robust online training during the Oct. 22-23 event.
Sep 8th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Naw Ere
NAW Partners With Creditsafe to Provide Distributors Financial Insights
With cash-flow tight for many companies, the partnership provides wholesaler-distributors with access to data and insights to better manage the COVID-19 economy.
Sep 2nd, 2020
1
AD's New Safety Network Unit Now Official
AD and SafetyNetwork have finalized their merger agreement that was announced in February, resulting in the new safety-dedicated AD unit.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Sthumnail 648x218 1a
PTDA Industry Summit Goes Virtual, Oct. 21-23
Registration is open for the summit, which offers a variety of virtual networking, including one-on-one appointments.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Boosts Rebates Despite Sales Decline
Same-store sales across all AD divisions and countries were down 13 percent in Q2, but the group was able to raise rebate distributions to members.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fgsdgf
Real Results Marketing Rebrands as Distribution Strategy Group
Aligning with its focus and offerings, the firm has also launched a new website.
Jul 31st, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Adds 6 New Members
Four distributors and two manufacturers have joined the fold.
Jul 30th, 2020
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Joins AD's Industrial and Safety Division
The distributor was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015.
Jul 27th, 2020