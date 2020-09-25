IDCO Appoints 3 New Board Members

Industrial Distributor Cooperative (IDCO) announced three newly-elected board members earlier this week

Mike Mortensen is Chief Operations Officer for Alaska Rubber Group (ARG) headquartered in Anchorage, AK, and is also currently serving as general manager of ARG’s Anchorage facility. As such he oversees all operations for the company. Mike started with Alaska Rubber in 1994 and has held almost every position within the company. He was involved in the transformation of ARG into an employee-owned company in 2006, the acquisition of ARG’s Fairbanks Alaska store, green fielding two additional locations in Alaska, the 2013 acquisition of five additional locations in Washington State, and the formation of ARG. Mike currently serves as secretary of the ARG Board of Directors and has also served on the NAHAD Standard Committee since 2018, the IDCO Product Advisory Council since 2019, and most recently the IDCO Technology Committee.

Mary Melton-Hale has served as Group President of Cross Company Hose & Fittings headquartered Asheville, NC since 2017, and previously served as the firm’s general manager for 10 years. Prior to that, she worked at Asheville Hose & Equipment for more than 20 years, where she steadily advanced her career from warehouse and inside sales roles to vice president of operations and eventually president. Mary currently serves on the Parker Fluid Connector Group Distributor Advisory Council and previously served on its Retail Advisory Council. She was also active in the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association where she served as secretary, treasurer, vice president, president and chairman of Scholarship and Fundraising Committees.

Re-elected to IDCO’s board for a second term is Lee Slavinskas, President of River Bend Hose Specialty Inc., located in South Bend, IN. Lee has worked in the hose and rubber industry for 45 years. He began his career as an office sales engineer for Gates Rubber Company where he was subsequently promoted to field sales engineer covering metro Chicago and northern Illinois. At the time, Lee was the youngest person that Gates had ever put into a field sales position. He was then transferred to South Bend, IN to cover the northern Indiana and southern Michigan region. Lee then moved to E. James Co. where he was promoted to National Industrial Sales Manager. While in South Bend, he eventually joined River Bend Hose, IDCO’s 2015 Member of the Year. For many years, Lee has supported his community by serving on many boards outside of the industry and for various organizations.

IDCO is the premier co-op for independent distributors serving the industrial community with hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products.