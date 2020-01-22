AD Member-Owners Elect 2020 Board of Directors

AD announce its new and re-elected board appointments on Wednesday. See which industrial supply leaders currently steer the group's direction.

Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Jan 22nd, 2020
Gl Huyett Affiliated Distributors Paul Sellers

WAYNE, PA — As part of its 2020 LLC board of directors’ election, AD is announcing a new director and two reelected directors among its complement of 12 board members and committee chairs. Member-owned AD, the contractor and industrial products wholesale buying and marketing group, has more than 120 of its 800 member companies providing leadership on corporate and divisional boards.

David WhiteDavid WhitePresident of Border States Electric David White is AD’s newest director. White served on the board previously while he was president of Shealy Electrical Wholesalers, which joined in 2016 with Border States.  Along with his election, White has been appointed by the board to its organizational development committee. Named president of Border States in 2018, White brings with him substantial experience in mergers and acquisitions, integration and strategic planning. He is a member of the National Association of Electrical Distributors board of directors and is active in several charitable organizations.

“It’s an honor to be elected by such an outstanding group of individuals representing premier independent distributors across all of AD’s industries,” White said. “I’m proud to serve on the board of an organization that is genuinely mission-focused on enabling members to be leaders in their channels.”

Ad LogoTim Arenberg, president and CEO of Columbia Pipe & Supply Co., and John Wiborg, president and CEO of Stellar Industrial Supply Inc., were both reelected to AD’s board. Arenberg, who has served on the AD board since 2012, will continue on as chairman of the organizational development and compensation committee. He also serves on the Pipe, Valve and Fittings Division board. Wiborg joined in 2013 and has been appointed as 2020 chairman of the governance and nominating committee. He also serves on the Industrial and Safety – U.S. divisional board.    

AD also announced Jeff Hockin has been appointed to the role of lead director. Hockin, CEO of Crum Electric Supply Co. Inc., has served on AD’s LLC board since 2017 and is a member of the Electrical-U.S. divisional board, as well. He’s a 34-year veteran of Crum.

“I’m extremely grateful for the confidence the AD board has shown in me,” Hockin said. “I look forward to serving in this new capacity with fellow distributors from across North America to ensure a bright future for independents.”

Additionally, McNaughton McKay Electric Company’s President and CEO Donald Slominski Jr., an AD board member since 2013, will step in as the audit committee chairman.

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg, said, “Each and every one of the leaders who serves on our corporate and divisional boards shares a total commitment to the collective AD community. It’s a privilege to serve with these outstanding men and women on behalf of our 800-plus members to continue making us all stronger, together.”     

The members of the 2020 AD LLC Board of Directors are:

  • Tim Arenberg, President & CEO, Columbia Pipe & Supply Co.
  • Martin Deschênes, Vice Chairman, Groupe Deschênes Inc.
  • Jeff Hockin, CEO, Crum Electric Supply Co. Inc. and Lead Director, AD Board
  • Tim Horsman, President & CEO, E.B. Horsman & Son  
  • Lenin Juarez, Managing Partner, Action Gypsum Supply LP
  • Chrissy Nardini, American Metals Supply
  • Jeff Pope, President & CEO, F.W. Webb Company
  • Donald Slominski Jr., President & CEO, McNaughton McKay Electric Company
  • Russ Visner, Co-Chair of the Board, Etna Supply Company
  • Bill Weisberg, Chairman & CEO, AD
  • David White, President, Border States Electric
  • John Wiborg, President, Stellar Industrial Supply Inc.

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 800-plus independent member owners span 12 divisions in the US, Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $40 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

More in Associations
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Apex Tool Groupasdf
Hand & Power Tool Maker Apex Tool Group Joins Buying Group IBC
Apex Tool Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools for use in a variety of markets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Dl0 4196 (1)
AD Industrial and Safety-US Celebrates 25 years
The milestone was celebrated at the 2019 AD North American Meeting, where more than 800 attendees joined together.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40109 Mars Logo
Impact of Precision Scheduled Railroading on Shippers Examined
Registration is now open for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 15–16 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
May 17th, 2019