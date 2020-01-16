Evergreen Marketing Announces Dates & Locations for 2020 Manufacturer Rep Workshops

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group has selected the 2020 dates and locations for its popular one-day workshops for independent and factory-direct sales reps. Called “Managing your Relationships with Independent Distribution,” the workshops have been held around the country since 2006 and focus on sharing best practices in working with independent construction/industrial supply distributors. In 2020, the workshops will be held:

May 20 – San Francisco, CA

August 12 – Philadelphia, PA

December 3 – Dallas, TX

“These workshops have become extremely popular with both factory-direct and independent manufacturer sales reps,” said Evergreen CEO Kevin Higginbotham. “We began holding these workshops more than 10 years ago to help improve the relationship between independent distributors and the manufacturer sales reps who call on them. We cover subjects like distributor financials, best methods for communication and joint marketing and sales planning. The feedback we get from attendees has been fantastic.”

“The roundtable discussions are a unique segment of the program,” said Higginbotham. “We call it ‘amnesty day’ where no question is out of bounds. It’s a great way for a factory or independent rep to hear directly from a distributor about the key issues that can impact their relationship. This is consistently the favorite part of each workshop.” During the round table discussions Evergreen construction/industrial distributors field questions from workshop attendees.

­There is a nominal fee to attend the workshop. For more information, contact the Evergreen Marketing Group at 800-859-8733.

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 58 distributors with more than 320 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of over $2.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its distributors and preferred suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot training center in Farmers Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.