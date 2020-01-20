National Tooling and Machining Association Announces New President

Roger Atkins, a lifelong member of the National Tooling and Machining Association, takes over leadership of the group as it begins a new decade.

National Tooling and Machining Association
Jan 20th, 2020
Ntma Secondary Tag Full Colora

CLEVELAND — The National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) begins the new decade with a new president, Roger Atkins. Atkins was appointed by the NTMA Board of Directors and joins the association following a successful career in contract manufacturing and in consulting for manufacturing companies. Atkins knows AtkinsAtkinsNTMA well, having joined the association in 1979. He previously held every officer position for NTMA at the national level, including serving as NTMA Chairman in 2012, and served in every officer position in the Houston, Texas NTMA chapter.

“As a longtime member of NTMA, Roger knows and understands our association and its members,” NTMA board chair Mark Lashinske said. “He brings to this new role a dedication to NTMA and its members, a deep understanding of the value of our association, a lifetime of insight into our industry, and a true generosity of spirit demonstrated through his commitment to serving the companies that make our association and the entire manufacturing community great. We are excited to have Roger take the NTMA helm and lead our organization into the future.”

Ntma Secondary Tag Full ColorAtkins began his career at his family’s contract manufacturing business, immediately after graduating from Texas A&M University. Over the years, he spearheaded significant growth in multiple contract manufacturing companies, all of which also belonged to NTMA. His greatest success was growing a Texas-based contract manufacturing company from $22M to $156M which included acquisitions and international greenfield startups.

For the past several years, Atkins has operated RJ3 Enterprise, LLC, an executive advisory company, guiding small- to medium-sized contract manufacturing companies through growth and change and into success.

“As we welcome Roger, we also express our gratitude to Doug DeRose who has served tirelessly as NTMA’s Interim President,” Lashinske added. “Doug’s energy and dedication helped maintain our association’s high level of programming and member services during this time of transition and growth.”

NTMA is the national representative of the custom precision manufacturing industry in the United States. NTMA’s has 29 chapters throughout the US and nearly 1,200 member companies that design and manufacture special tools, dies, jigs, fixtures, gages, special machines and precision machined parts — representing more than $30 billion in sales annually. While many of NTMA members are privately owned independent businesses, the products and services they provide are vital to the nation’s economy, serving industries from aerospace to electronics to nuclear power. More information: www.ntma.org.

More in Associations
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Apex Tool Groupasdf
Hand & Power Tool Maker Apex Tool Group Joins Buying Group IBC
Apex Tool Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools for use in a variety of markets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Dl0 4196 (1)
AD Industrial and Safety-US Celebrates 25 years
The milestone was celebrated at the 2019 AD North American Meeting, where more than 800 attendees joined together.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40109 Mars Logo
Impact of Precision Scheduled Railroading on Shippers Examined
Registration is now open for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 15–16 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
May 17th, 2019